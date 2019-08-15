Attorneys for Plaintiffs Issue Statement in Sexual Assault Case Against Masterson and Scientology

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, attorneys representing four sexual assault survivors filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the Church of Scientology, the de facto leader of Scientology David Miscavige and actor/staff member Danny Masterson. All four of the survivors, three of whom are former Scientologists, allege that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson; that Scientology, Miscavige, and Masterson conspired to cover up these sexual assaults; and that they then tried to ruin the survivors through intimidation, stalking, harassment, threats, exploitation and invasion of privacy when the victims finally spoke out.

Attorney Brian Kent said, "Since its inception, Scientology has sought to cover up sexual assault and abuse and to silence survivors and advocates who report or speak out about the abuse. This is done systematically and pursuant to Scientology's own policies and procedures. Scientology leaders and members have systematically silenced and intimidated victims of sexual and physical abuse or assault by forbidding them from reporting their abuse to law enforcement and blaming the victims for the abuse they suffered. We cannot stand by while Scientology permits abuse and assault, tries to cover up the egregious acts and then attempts to intimidate survivors and advocates into silence."

According to co-counsel and Professor Marci Hamilton, "The tragic facts of sexual assault and abuse within Scientology and the cover up are now coming to light. These brave survivors deserve justice and to be treated with respect and dignity. What they have had to suffer is simply unacceptable. The conduct of the defendants – regardless of their beliefs – is illegal. These victims deserve justice."

This is the second in a series of lawsuits seeking to expose abuses within Scientology filed by Philadelphia attorneys Brian Kent, Gaetano D'Andrea, Stewart Ryan, and Lauren Stram of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP, Marci Hamilton of CHILD USA, Jeffrey Fritz of Soloff & Zervanos, P.C., California attorney Robert Thompson of Thompson Law Offices, P.C. and Ricardo Martinez-Cid and Lea Bucciero of Podhurst Orseck, P.A.

Anyone with information about The Church of Scientology or who has information about victimization within Scientology can call the law firm's hotline at 855-382-3385. For more information, go to https://scientologyabuselawsuit.com/.

No additional statements or interviews will be granted by the attorneys or their clients at this time.

Contact: Brian Kent, Laffey, Bucci & Kent, (215) 399-9255

SOURCE Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP