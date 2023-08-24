Attorneys from Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Win Texas' Largest Uninsured Motorist Verdict

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of trial attorneys from the Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo are being recognized for winning Texas' largest uninsured motorist (UIM) verdict in 2022.

Hamilton Wingo's Barrett Robin, Grant Boston, and Damian Williams successfully represented Patricia Jeanne Lippold in her claims against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company for failing to honor her uninsured motorist policy.

"We are extremely happy for our client and proud of Barrett, Grant, and Damian for their hard work in this difficult case," says Hamilton Wingo founder Chris Hamilton. "We take a lot of pride in being able to help people when insurance companies unfairly deny their claims."

Ms. Lippold was seriously injured in June 2015 when a tractor-trailer driver with no insurance struck her from behind. As a result, she suffered severe facial injuries that forced her to endure extensive dental work and oral surgery.

State Farm agreed to pay some of her medical expenses but denied that the wreck caused her injuries and refused to pay her remaining policy benefits.

The case went to trial last November in the 158th District Court in Denton County. Following a three-day trial, the jury awarded Ms. Lippold total damages exceeding policy limits.

The final judgment entered in December included Ms. Lippold's UIM policy limit of $500,000 in addition to $75,000 in attorneys' fees for the work done by Mr. Robin, Mr. Boston, and Mr. Williams on her behalf.

The jury's $575,000 award was recently recognized by TopVerdict.com as the state's largest verdict for an uninsured motorist in any Texas court last year. Hamilton Wingo also won the largest verdict in the nation in 2022 with a $7.53 billion award recognized as the Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022 by the Courtroom View Network.

