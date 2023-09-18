Attorneys from Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Texas business litigation attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann from The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas are recognized on the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list of outstanding Texas attorneys published by Thomson Reuters.

The annual Super Lawyers list includes no more than 5 percent of all attorneys in Texas. Mr. Jackson, Ms. Mann, and the other honorees earned selection based on an independent, multistage review by Super Lawyers researchers and peer nominations by other attorneys who handle the same types of cases.

Both Mr. Jackson and Ms. Mann are routinely named to the annual Super Lawyers list and other guides to leading attorneys. Mr. Jackson has been recognized in Super Lawyers since the list first launched in 2004, and Ms. Mann has earned selection for four years straight.

The experienced attorneys at the Law Offices of Brad Jackson have handled a wide variety of legal issues for clients in Texas and throughout the country for the past three decades. The firm's history of success includes representing clients with complex business disputes, cases involving catastrophic personal injuries and wrongful death, and other significant civil law matters, cementing its reputation throughout the state and beyond.

Earlier this year, Mr. Jackson, Ms. Mann, and fellow firm attorney Patrick Fang won a judgment of more than $650,000 against the City of Dallas in a lawsuit over a disputed strip of property in one of the city's most popular neighborhoods. The total amount awarded to the firm's client exceeded $850,000 with prejudgment interest.

Last year, the attorneys from The Law Offices of Brad Jackson helped the family of a local woman win a $7.33 billion jury verdict against a Fortune 100 company. The verdict was the largest jury award in the U.S. last year and was recognized as the Courtroom View Network's Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death.

