Attorneys from Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Featured in 2027 Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven experienced attorneys from the Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo are recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Hamilton Wingo partners Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, Brad Jackson, and Anne Hamilton earned repeat selections in the annual Best Lawyers guide to the country's top lawyers. All are recognized for their work in significant personal injury lawsuits.

Three of Hamilton Wingo's up-and-coming attorneys are noted in the 2027 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch rankings for notable accomplishments early in their careers, including Jordan Garrett, Delma Gorostieta, and Gina Mills.

Hamilton Wingo's Best Lawyers rankings follow the firm's recent induction into the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame in recognition of its record-setting verdicts in Dallas and throughout North Texas. Those trial wins include a $7.37 billion verdict in Dallas County, the largest award for a single death in U.S. history against a corporate defendant.

Since last year's Best Lawyers was announced, Hamilton Wingo and the firm's attorneys have continued to represent clients in high-stakes injury and wrongful death lawsuits. Mr. Hamilton is lead counsel for the family of Sylvia Collins, the Dallas civil rights activist who was killed in a May 2026 apartment explosion in the city's Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Best Lawyers publishes the most researched and respected peer-review guides in the legal industry. The company compiles the guides through comprehensive surveys where leading attorneys evaluate the professional abilities of their peers.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving truck, automobile, motorcycle, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, construction accidents, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, and industrial accidents, as well as high-stakes business litigation.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP