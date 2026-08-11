Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Welcomes Bethany Dow as Partner

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo is announcing the addition of accomplished trial attorney Bethany Dow as its newest partner handling complex personal injury and wrongful death litigation.

Ms. Dow joins the experienced team at Hamilton Wingo with extensive courtroom experience and a proven track record of advocating for those harmed by corporate negligence and wrongdoing. She handles significant lawsuits for clients in cases arising from 18-wheeler crashes, catastrophic commercial trucking accidents, dangerous premises, construction site incidents, and dram shop liability.

Before joining Hamilton Wingo, Ms. Dow spent years serving as a defense attorney for major insurance providers, trucking companies, and businesses in high-stakes litigation. This background provides her with an authoritative, inside perspective on how corporate defendants and insurers evaluate and attempt to minimize claims. Armed with this critical insight, she executes highly effective strategies to outmaneuver the defense and secure measurable results for her clients.

Ms. Dow is licensed to practice in all Texas state courts, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She has handled cases before judges and juries throughout North Texas and across the state.

Ms. Dow is a summa cum laude graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and earned her law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving truck, automobile, motorcycle, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, construction accidents, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, and industrial accidents, as well as high-stakes business litigation.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP