Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo Inducted Into Texas Lawyer Best Of Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo, LLP has been named a Hall of Fame firm in the Personal Injury Law Firm category of the annual Best Of survey published by Texas Lawyer, a Law.com publication that surveys legal professionals across the state.

That selection is based on the firm's prior Best Of rankings for three of the past five years. Hamilton Wingo's repeated placement in the personal injury category reflects sustained recognition from peers across Texas for the firm's work in serious personal injury cases, wrongful death lawsuits, and other high-stakes civil disputes.

Over the past decade, Hamilton Wingo has won some of the largest plaintiffs' verdicts in the country, including the record-setting $7.37 billion verdict in Dallas County, the largest jury award for a single death in U.S. history against a corporate defendant.

The firm and its lawyers have continued to earn professional recognition throughout the year, including attorneys named among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine, the Best Lawyers in America, the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars, and many others.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving truck, automobile, motorcycle, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, construction accidents, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, and industrial accidents, as well as high-stakes business litigation.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP