Attorneys from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earn 2024 Best Lawyers in America Rankings for Business Lawsuits, Intellectual Property Cases

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight trial attorneys from Houston's Alavi Anaipakos are recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their years of expertise in high-stakes intellectual property cases in the U.S. and worldwide and their work in significant business lawsuits.

Firm founders Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos are listed in the annual guide to the country's leading lawyers based on their commercial and intellectual property litigation work. This marks the 10th year Mr. Alavi has been listed in Best Lawyers and the 15th for Mr. Anaipakos.

"We are very proud that a majority of our lawyers at Alavi Anaipakos are ranked in Best Lawyers," says Mr. Anaipakos. "We have come a long way in just over a year, and this recognition reflects our work for clients."

Last month, Alavi Anaipakos was described by the publishers of the IAM Patent 1000 rankings as having "taken the market by storm" since its launch in 2022 and "valued for its multi-front litigation capabilities, successful global patent protection strategies and exceptional client service."

The annual Best Lawyers rankings are based on nominations from prior honorees who are asked to identify attorneys from other law firms whose work they have witnessed and would recommend themselves. It is one of the oldest and most respected guides to the legal profession.

Fellow Alavi Anaipakos partner Scott Clark earned his fifth consecutive Best Lawyers listing for his intellectual property and patent litigation expertise, and partner Michael McBride was recognized for the third year in a row for the same areas.

Team members from Alavi Anaipakos making their first appearances in Best Lawyers are partner Masood Anjom and of counsel Brian Simmons and Joshua Wyde. Mr. Anjom and Mr. Simmons are recognized for their work in patent law, and Mr. Wyde is ranked for his intellectual property skills.

Justin Chen, who is of counsel at the firm, earned his third consecutive selection on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list as one of the country's top emerging commercial litigation attorneys.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos PLLC