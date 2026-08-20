Attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Secure Best Lawyers in America, Lawyer of the Year Honors

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year of success in trial and appellate courts at the Houston intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush has helped the firm earn multiple selections in this year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including Intellectual Property Lawyer of the Year honors for firm founder Michael Heim.

Mr. Heim has been voted the top courtroom attorney for patent disputes in Texas' largest metropolitan area multiple times by other Best Lawyers honorees. He joins this year's Best Lawyers roster alongside partners Leslie Payne, Russell Chorush, Allan Bullwinkel, Eric Enger, Alden Harris, and Wills Collier, who also have earned consecutive annual selections for their work in intellectual property and patent infringement trials.

Heim, Payne & Chorush associates Chris Limbacher, Michael Dunbar, Carlos Ruiz, Kyle Ruvolo, and Lily Glick are ranked among the country's top young lawyers on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list. They are all similarly featured for patent law expertise, with Mr. Dunbar, Mr. Ruvolo, and Mr. Ruiz also noted for their work in antitrust litigation.

Two months ago, Heim, Payne & Chorush secured the firm's most recent client win, when a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., preserved an earlier jury award of $37.5 million the firm won against the world's largest provider of Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) devices.

Heim, Payne & Chorush is one of the leading firms in the U.S. for patent infringement lawsuits in district and appellate courts. The firm's lawyers also are among the most active and top-performing attorneys in inter partes review proceedings before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. The firm's attorneys bring technical and scientific backgrounds when handling all facets of intellectual property litigation for leading energy and technology firms and smaller entrepreneurs. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush maintains proud partnerships with other attorneys and firms to deliver the best possible trial teams for clients. Learn more at www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP