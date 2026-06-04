Houston Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, Partners Ranked in 2026 Chambers USA Guide

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, and firm partners Michael Heim and Les Payne are ranked in the 2026 Chambers USA guide among the best in Texas for patent infringement lawsuits, trademark litigation and appeals, inter partes review proceedings, and other areas involving cutting-edge technologies.

Heim, Payne & Chorush and the two experienced attorneys have earned selections in the annual Chambers rankings for years based on work in federal courts across the country, interviews with clients and other lawyers, and extensive research conducted by the publishers at London's Chambers and Partners.

This marks the 16th consecutive year that Heim, Payne & Chorush has been selected for the Chambers USA guide. Mr. Heim and Mr. Payne have been featured among the best intellectual property lawyers in Texas for multiple years.

One of the firm's clients told Chambers USA researchers that Heim, Payne & Chorush is "excellent in technical analysis," with capabilities that "help at the front of the process or during litigation."

Another lawyer who spoke with the research team described Mr. Heim as "one of the best IP attorneys that I know. I would trust him with any IP matter, while another noted that Mr. Payne is "great in the courtroom."

The Chambers USA honors follow Heim, Payne & Chorush's recent addition of experienced trademark lawyer Elizabeth King, who is leading the firm's expanded Trademark Litigation and Appeals practice. Ms. King's arrival and the firm's increased client work across all types of trademark matters have been featured in national and statewide media coverage focused on intellectual property law.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit www.hpcllp.com.

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP