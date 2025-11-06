Houston Intellectual Property Boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush Recognized on 2026 Best Law Firms List

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based intellectual property boutique Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, is recognized for the firm's expertise in patent trials in the recently released 2026 Best Law Firms rankings from the publishers of The Best Lawyers in America.

Heim, Payne & Chorush has earned multiple Best Law Firms selections with top national and local rankings based on the work of its experienced trial team led by name partner and managing director Michael Heim and fellow name partners Leslie Payne and Russell Chorush.

One requirement to be listed in Best Law Firms is having at least one Best Lawyers in America honoree, and Heim, Payne & Chorush had a dozen attorneys honored this year. In addition to the name partners, Alden Harris, Allan Bullwinkel, Eric Enger, and Wills Collier earned spots in Best Lawyers, with Chris Limbacher, Michael Dunbar, Carlos Ruiz, Kyle Ruvolo, and Lily Glick ranked among the country's top young attorneys on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.

In addition to significant work in patent infringement trials at the district court level, Heim, Payne & Chorush maintains a vibrant practice before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in inter partes review proceedings. The firm was recently ranked among the Top 10 Best Performing and Top 25 Most Active Law Firms in the 2025 PTAB Intelligence Report from Patexia Inc., based on the past five years of PTAB filings.

Heim, Payne & Chorush also provides extensive expertise in cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and in federal antitrust claims when drug makers rely on pharmaceutical patents to illegally delay competition with generic alternatives.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. The firm's attorneys bring technical and scientific backgrounds when handling all facets of intellectual property litigation for leading energy and technology firms and smaller entrepreneurs.

