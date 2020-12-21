Attorneys Jessica Murray and Adrienne Aikens Earn Super Lawyers® 2020 Rising Stars Recognition

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2020 edition of Rising Stars, annually curated by Super Lawyers®, Attorneys Jessica Murray and Adrienne Aikens of Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. received recognition in the category of Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff in Jackson, Mississippi.

Rising Stars showcases early career attorneys aged 40 or younger or who are still in the first 10 years of their legal practices. To be recognized, attorneys must pass a vigorous review process in which they are assessed on "12 indicators of personal achievement and peer recognition," such as verdicts and settlements, position within their law firm, scholarly lectures, pro bono work, and more. Then, they are evaluated before a Blue Ribbon Panel, which determines whether final selection is warranted. Less than 2.5% of United States practicing attorneys were awarded listings in Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 2020.

Attorney Murray has dedicated her career to litigating personal injury claims, including for individuals injured in car, truck, and motorcycle wrecks. Attorney Murray has been recognized as a Mid-South Rising Star for three consecutive years. She has been is a member of the National Order of Barristers, the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, the Mississippi Association of Justice, is a past President of the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association, is a Barrister member of the Charles Clark Inns of Court and teaches with the National Institute of Trial Advocacy. She practices in the litigation section of Richard Schwarz & Associates, P.A. and has won several verdicts for our clients in courtrooms across Mississippi.

As for Attorney Aikens, this is her very first Rising Stars recognition, marking an important milestone in her career. Prior to joining Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A., she clerked for the Mississippi Supreme Court. She is currently a member of the Mississippi Association for Justice and Mississippi Women Lawyers' Association. She was in the 2016 Leadership Forum Class and has served on or chaired committees for the Mississippi Bar's Women in the Profession Committee, The Young Lawyers' Division of the Bar and the Mississippi Association of Justice. She co-chaired the 2018 Mississippi Association for Justice Convention as well as the 2020 Evelyn Gandy Lecture Series. Her practice focuses on representing plaintiffs in claims concerning motor vehicle accidents (car, truck, and motorcycles), premises liability, workers' compensation, and social security disability.

Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. is a personal injury firm that serves clients throughout the state of Mississippi, with offices in Jackson, Tupelo, and Hattiesburg. Backed by over 30 years of experience, the firm's attorneys have recovered millions of dollars for those wrongfully injured by negligence. To learn more about Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A., visit 1call.ms. More information about Rising Stars can be found at superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A.