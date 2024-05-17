Attorneys Joshua Peach, Anderson Dark & Michael O'Rear Recognized by Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Attorneys Joshua Peach, Anderson Dark, and Michael O'Rear of Martin Jean & Jackson in Oklahoma have been recognized by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, joining Paul Martin, Michael Martin, Scott Jackson, and Kenneth Jean.

TULSA, Okla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Joshua Peach, Attorney Anderson Dark, and Attorney Michael O'Rear of Martin Jean & Jackson in Oklahoma have been recently recognized by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Previously, Attorney Paul Martin, Attorney Michael Martin, Attorney Scott Jackson, and Attorney Kenneth Jean – had been recognized by the same organization.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is a prestigious organization comprised of trial attorneys across the United States. To gain membership, an attorney must have won a million dollar or multi-million dollar verdict or settlement for a case.

Fewer than 1% of all practicing U.S. lawyers are members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum making a membership invitation from this organization exceedingly rare. Martin Jean & Jackson is proud to now have seven attorneys be recognized by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Congratulations to Attorney Joshua Peach, Attorney Anderson Dark, and Attorney Michael O'Rear for their recent Million Dollar Advocates Forum recognitions.

For more information about the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, inquiring parties can visit www.milliondollaradvocates.com. Additional information about Martin Jean & Jackson and its attorneys can be found at www.mjjlawfirm.com

