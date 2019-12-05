Attorneys Karlee Bolaños And William Lowe Launch Bolaños Lowe, PLLC, Labor And Employment And Corporate Law Firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran labor and employment attorneys Karlee Bolaños and Bill Lowe have launched the new law firm Bolaños Lowe, PLLC, to better serve the growing labor and employment and corporate needs of its new and existing regional and national clients. Headquartered in Pittsford, New York, Bolaños Lowe advises municipalities, public and private employers, and non-profit organizations on a wide range of labor and employment and general corporate matters.

"Bolaños Lowe is a boutique labor and employment and corporate law firm that is committed to partnering with its clients to achieve the best possible results," said Partner Karlee S. Bolaños. "With nearly thirty years of combined legal experience between us, we provide accessible, reliable and unmatched legal counsel to all of our clients — on their terms. Much of what we do, especially with labor and employment law, requires creating bespoke solutions to client needs, and this platform will allow us to effectively deliver these types of services most efficiently."

Prior to starting their own firm, Bolaños and Lowe both worked together as attorneys at Harris Beach, PLLC, where they served as partners in the labor and employment practice group, and Bolaños was a co-leader of the firm's Municipalities and Local Agencies Industry Team. Recognizing the rising needs of entities for personalized labor and employment and corporate legal services, they endeavored to establish a specialized law firm that provides optimal legal services to a broad variety of clients without the overhead of a large-size firm.

"Today, federal, state and local employment regulations are increasingly complex and ever-changing," said Partner Bill Lowe. "By avoiding the extra layers typically found at a traditional, large law firm, we can focus directly on our clients to meet their unique needs and help them overcome the challenges they face more effectively. It is this relationship-driven approach that will allow our clients to evolve as the industry evolves."

With more than 19 years of experience, Bolaños' legal practice focuses on counseling and representing employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, including federal and state labor and discrimination laws, Affordable Care Act compliance, the National Labor Relations Act, the New York State Labor and Civil Service Laws, wage and hour laws, privacy laws, constitutional issues and immigration law. She has extensive experience with New York public sector employment law issues, civil service issues and contract negotiations and has successfully represented clients before various courts and agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Human Rights Division.

Advising clients on matters from day-to-day employment concerns in an increasingly regulated workplace to class and collective lawsuits, Bolaños builds individual client relationships to help them receive the best possible outcomes no matter if it is an electronic misconduct case or larger workplace investigation. She received her Juris Doctorate from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School and her Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York at Geneseo. Bolaños was admitted to practice in New York State in 2002.

With extensive experience working with a diverse portfolio of clients for the past 10 years, Bill Lowe's legal practice focuses on counseling and representing private companies, professional services firms, public entities and non-profit organizations with their corporate and labor and employment needs. He provides full-service corporate counsel to businesses with transactional needs and at all stages of business development, including entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and compliance. Lowe also advises both private and public employers in a variety of employment matters, including compliance with federal and state labor and discrimination laws, terminations, restructuring, wage and hour, WARN Act compliance, restrictive covenants and all aspects of labor relations, including negotiations, collective bargaining agreement administration, arbitration and related litigation. Lowe has adroitly represented clients in proceedings before various administrative agencies, including the New York State Department of Labor, the National Labor Relations Board and New York State Public Employment Relations Board.

Committed to the growth and success of his clients, Lowe works to understand the challenges of his clients in order to best meet their needs. He received his Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Lowe was admitted to practice in New York State in 2010.

The offices of Bolaños Lowe are located at 11 Schoen Place, Fifth Floor, Pittsford, N.Y. With its small size, the attorneys can deliver dedicated, consistent senior-level experience at affordable rates. For more information, contact (585) 643-8440 or info@bolanoslowe.com.

