Attorneys Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Named to 2019 Super Lawyers®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Attorney Randall Kinnard, Daniel Clayton, and Mark Beveridge of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge in Nashville, Tennessee have each been named to the 2019 Super Lawyers® listing. Each attorney was primarily selected for his work in Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff cases with a secondary selection for Personal Injury – General: Plaintiff. Attorneys Kinnard and Clayton were also named in part for their work in Personal Injury – Products: Plaintiff cases.

Attorneys Kinnard, Clayton and Beveridge have received a Super Lawyers selection each year for over the past decade.

All three attorneys were selected as Top 50 Nashville Super Lawyers® and Top 100 Nashville Super Lawyers® members for the year as well.

To become a Super Lawyers® member, an attorney must be named after a rigorous selection process that the organization has patented. Client nominations, peer reviews, special licenses, pro bono work, bar activity, case results, and more are all considered before making final selections with the guidance of a Blue Ribbon Panel of legal professionals. When the selection process concludes, no more than 5% of actively practicing attorneys in the country will be named on a given year's membership listing.

