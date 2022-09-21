Attorneys Marc Gravely, Michael Gavito Named Among Best in Texas for Construction Defect, Insurance Law

Texas Super Lawyers honors Gravely among Central Texas Top 100

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Marc Gravely and Michael Gavito of Gravely Attorneys & Counselors have earned repeat selection to the Texas Super Lawyers legal industry guide. Mr. Gravely also won special recognition from his peers as one of the Top 50 practitioners in the Central Texas legal market.

The two veteran attorneys earned a place on the 2022 Super Lawyers list based on their work in construction litigation and insurance disputes.

Mr. Gravely is a nationally respected authority on construction defect investigations and litigation, as well as insurance law. He is the author of "Reframing America's Infrastructure," an acclaimed book on the state of infrastructure in the U.S. This is the 18th year that he has earned Super Lawyers honors, and his talent for holding insurance companies accountable in damage disputes earned him Top 100 honors for the first time this year.

Mr. Gavito focuses his practice on complex construction defect litigation on behalf of commercial property owners, condominium associations, homeowners associations and public entities. This marks his seventh year of Super Lawyers recognition.

Thomson Reuters researchers compile the annual Super Lawyers list based on a rigorous selection process that starts with peer nominations, followed by independent research and vetting by a blue-ribbon panel. The process is designed to recognize the top 5 percent of attorneys in the state. The full listing appears in the October issue of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine.

Gravely Attorneys & Counselors has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisors to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in the complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: www.gravely.law

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-420-6011

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravely Attorneys & Counselors