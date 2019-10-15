Attorneys Mark Roman and Morgan Gaynor Received Civil Trial Recertification from The Florida Bar

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To be a Board Certified Civil Trial attorney, a lawyer must submit an application which exhibits their experience and overall commitment to professionalism. At minimum, an applicant must show that they have been in practice for at least five years with a focus primarily on civil trial law, have handled "at least 15 contested civil cases," and completed 50 hours of involvement in continuing legal education programs. Applicants must also pass a written examination and be evaluated through the peer review process. Less than 2% of Florida attorneys are recognized as certified civil trial lawyers.

Attorney Mark Roman and Attorney Morgan Gaynor are the lead attorneys of Roman & Gaynor, a personal injury law firm based in Clearwater, FL. Attorney Roman founded the practice in 1996, and Attorney Gaynor later joined him as a managing partner in 2003. During their time in practice, they have recovered millions of dollars in compensation for their clients. Both lawyers are active members of The Florida Bar and local legal community: Roman is a Chairman of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee in Pasco County and a former member of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for Pinellas County, and Gaynor serves on the Pasco County Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Gaynor also writes for the Florida Discovery Practice Handbook.

Roman & Gaynor represents injured people in Clearwater and the surrounding areas, providing dedicated legal support to the victims of car accidents, brain injuries, and more. The Roman & Gaynor team can be reached 24/7 via phone at (727) 877-1212, or you can visit their website at romangaynor.com.

