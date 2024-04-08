Attorneys Online, Inc. Honored for Law: Websites and Mobile Sites; in the 28th Annual Webby Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Online, Inc. announced today that it has been honored for Law: Websites and Mobile Sites; in the 28th Annual Webby Awards, for their work in creating the Watts Law Firm website. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

Attorneys Online, Inc. has been working with law firms since 1998. Founded by Cheney Winslow, Attorneys Online, Inc. has worked exclusively in the legal space. Divisions include Attorneys Online Productions, a boutique video production company that specializes in producing high-quality videos for elite law firms, and Law Brandz, which focuses on helping law firms create, optimize and manage their Brand.

"Honorees like Attorneys Online are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year."

"Watts Law Firm is a great client and I have a great team at Attorneys Online. Together we created a law firm website unlike any other, and we're thrilled that the Webby Awards recognized all our hard work," said Attorneys Online, Inc. founder Cheney Winslow.

About Watts Law Firm

Mikal C. Watts is a nationally recognized attorney who has spent years fighting to secure the maximum compensation for his individual clients, to hold the mighty accountable, inspire societal change for the greater good, and empower the voiceless. Watts Law firm is based in Austin, TX.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It's Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

Contact: Rob Rosenthal, CEO, Attorneys Online, Inc.

Phone: 512-452-9991

Email: [email protected]

