Attorneys Peter J. Ross & Noah H. Pines Selected for 2019 Super Lawyers List

ATLANTA, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter J. Ross and Noah H. Pines, partners in the law firm of Ross & Pines, LLC, have been selected for inclusion in the 2019 Super Lawyers List. Managing partner Attorney Ross was honored for his work in personal injury for the 10th consecutive year. This also marked partner Attorney Pines' 3rd successive year of recognition for his work in criminal defense. He was also previously selected to the Rising Stars list in 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2010.

Regardless of their challenges or obstacles in their way, Attorneys Ross and Pines refuse to back down from the challenge of ensuring their clients' needs are met and their voices are heard. This prestigious recognition is only available for those who have shown unparalleled standards of integrity and excellence throughout their professional careers and personal lives. Every year, the Super Lawyers organization publishes its list of the top attorneys in the nation after conducting an exhaustive selection process. Candidates are first nominated before undergoing a strict vetting procedure which analyzes each individual's successful verdicts and settlements, education, community outreach, certifications, experience, transactions, and other professional activity. Only after successfully passing these strict standards does a candidate reach the independent research phase. Following an expansive peer review, winners are announced.

