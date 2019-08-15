Attorneys Reese & Johnson Included in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jason Reese and Attorney Kelley Johnson have been selected for inclusion in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The Best Lawyers nomination process is as methodical as it is competitive to reflect the publication's core mission of promoting only the top legal talents in America.

Each year, new nominees and previous listees are evaluated based on their professional expertise and respective career histories. Because Best Lawyers utilizes a meticulous peer-review system, each candidate needs to exemplify a standard of excellence and influence that warrants the respect of their colleagues in the legal community.

Attorney Reese and Attorney Johnson are both two-time recipients of this prestigious honor and were previously listed in the 25th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Attorney Jason Reese is a founding partner of Wagner Reese. For over 20 years, he has represented clients seeking justice in personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. This year, he is being recognized in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Attorney Kelley Johnson is an experienced trial attorney and partner at Wagner Reese. She is a zealous advocate for her injured clients both in and out of the courtroom, and has represented her clients in numerous jury and bench trials throughout the state of Indiana. Through her career, Attorney Johnson has earned several prestigious awards and accolades – including Best Lawyers 2019 – for her work in the medical malpractice field. This year, she has been selected in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

