ATTR Early-Career Research Forum Opens National Call for Abstracts; Two $100,000 Wiesman Awards to Be Granted

GEORGETOWN, Ky., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATTR Early-Career Research Forum, an academic colloquium focused on recognizing, inspiring, and equipping US-based physician-scientist fellows and junior faculty working in the field of ATTR amyloidosis, is back for its 3rd Annual installment, provided by Cornerstone Medical Education with sponsorship from AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Young investigators conducting active research projects in ATTR are encouraged to submit their abstracts prior to the Friday, October 2, 2026 submission deadline for an opportunity to share their work with top experts and compete for a chance to win one of two Wiesman Awards for Excellence in Early-Career ATTR research, both of which provide $100,000 in research funding. As advances in diagnosis and treatment continue to evolve, fostering early-career innovation in ATTR amyloidosis remains critical to improving patient outcomes.

Early-career investigators invited to present research and compete for funding in innovative ATTR studies! Post this

The top four investigators, selected through blinded abstract review, will be invited to present their research during a live virtual forum on October 29, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 PM ET. The top two performers from the Live Virtual Forum, as scored by the Co-Chairs, will each win a $100,000 Wiesman Award for Excellence in Early-Career ATTR Research, named in honor of the trailblazing ATTR clinician-researcher, Dr. Janice Wiesman.

Eligible early-career physician-scientists are encouraged to submit abstracts by October 2, 2026, to be considered for this opportunity to present their work, engage with field leaders, and compete for significant research funding.

Pull Quote: "The combination of financial support and access to leaders in the ATTR field represents an unparalleled opportunity for early-career investigators and provides critical backing for high-risk, high-reward ideas that have the potential to transform ATTR detection and treatment." – Dr. Evangelos Oikonomou, Yale University

About Cornerstone Medical Education

At Cornerstone Medical Education, we are driven by a singular commitment to designing, developing, and delivering education that transforms clinician performance and optimizes patient outcomes. Owned and operated by a small team of pharmacists, we offer boutique services and tailored initiatives that ensure real-world impact for clinicians and patients alike.

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