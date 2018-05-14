Attracting and Retaining Top Talent Algorithmically

Attendees will join human capital analytics experts from IBM, Mercer, PepsiCo, and SAP SuccessFactors, and others as they discuss their approaches to career matching and tracking, which are central in creating effective talent management systems to recruit, develop, and retain hard-to- replace high performers and knowledge workers.

"Companies of all sizes are realizing that new analytic approaches are needed in order to drive the various facets of talent management," says Harold G. Kaufman, a professor emeritus in the Department of Technology Management and Innovation, who organized the conference and directs research in human capital analytics. "In an increasingly data-driven age, making HR decisions using only traditional techniques is becoming an obsolete practice. More and more, smart companies are focusing on innovative developments in human capital analytics to improve career matching and tracking, which will ultimately promote individual as well as organizational success."

"Career Matching & Tracking Analytics: New Frontiers in Driving Talent Management" will offer attendees a chance to:

Learn about cutting-edge techniques being developed and implemented

Network with thought leaders and experts from industry and academia

Earn 4.5 credit hours from IHRIM for Human Resource Information Professional (HRIP) certification

The May 18 conference – designed for human capital analytics experts to HR generalists, as well as for faculty and students from various disciplines – will be held from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by a networking buffet from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the NYU Tandon Pfizer Auditorium, 5 MetroTech Center, in Downtown Brooklyn. Online participation is available.

Registration is required and can be completed at https://wp.nyu.edu/careermatching.

