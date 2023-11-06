Attracting Workers Back to the Office in 2024: The Value of Modern Amenities - Aquila Insight Report

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the shifting work landscape, top Fortune 100 companies, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HCA Healthcare, Amazon, Dell Technologies, and AT&T, are championing the return to the office, be it full-time or in a hybrid mode. One dominant strategy in this initiative? Ensuring office amenities that "entice and engage."

According to commercial real estate services firm JLL, to attract and retain tenants, property managers should zero in on three core amenities: health and wellness initiatives, hospitality services, and outdoor spaces.

Health and Wellness Initiatives

Post-pandemic, the focus on employee well-being has never been sharper. Progressive workplaces are introducing facilities that cater to both physical and mental health. Think on-site gyms, personal training studios, meditation rooms, nutrition counseling, stress management services, sleep workshops, and beyond.

I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila, commented, "The modern workforce isn't just looking for a place to work; they're seeking environments that foster holistic well-being. At Aquila, we've dedicated ourselves to crafting spaces that not only boost productivity but also prioritize the health and wellness of every individual."

Hospitality Services

Today's workplaces are heavily borrowing from the hospitality sector, aiming to rival, if not surpass, the comforts of home. Gone are the days of just vending machines; now, offices sport barista services, snug cafes, juice bars, and lounges replete with cocktail bars. Additions like in-house dry-cleaning services and electric vehicle charging stations add layers of convenience.

Outdoor Spaces

The positive impact of outdoor spaces on mood, concentration, and overall health is undeniable. Recognizing this, many property managers are investing in community gardens, spruced-up green spaces, relaxation-ready rooftops, and walking paths.

To truly succeed in drawing employees back, understanding and then meeting their needs via relevant amenities is paramount. As businesses ponder their next moves, Aquila remains poised to offer expert guidance and solutions tailored uniquely for them. Learn more in Aquila's featured article: Breathe New Life Into the Office With Amenities.

About Aquila

A pioneering force in workplace health and wellness solutions, Aquila boasts 29 years of prowess in designing, developing, and managing workplace amenities, fitness services, and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model also provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

