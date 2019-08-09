Attribytes Becomes a GS1 US Solution Partner

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attribytes, Inc. has become a silver member of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program, a designation signifying a commitment to delivering services and solutions that enable quick, efficient and accurate GS1 Standards implementation.

GS1 US is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply-chain business processes through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that have proven standards expertise.

Attribytes is a cloud-based company that connects distributors, manufacturers and operators to cleanse and share data. Attribytes technology allows distributors, manufacturers, and operators access to a suite of tools designed to improve product content that is critical to customer's online shopping experience while also offering meaningful insights to customers' purchases in order to collaboratively drive sales growth.

"This expanded partnership will allow our team to provide even more value to our customers and continue to lead the industry as experts in GS1 Standards," according to Jason Gunn, Sr. VP Customer Experience at Attribytes. "As we continue to deliver industry leading solutions, we want to make sure we are leveraging all of the resources, training, and certifications that GS1 US has to offer."

For more information on the GS1 US Solution Partner program, please visit https://www.gs1us.org/what-we-do/partners. Please visit http://www.attribytes.com to learn more about Attribytes's products and service capabilities.

About Attribytes

Attribytes is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that connects foodservice companies within a cloud-based platform to grow sales by collaboratively cleaning, enhancing and sharing data. Attribytes combines more than 175 years of industry experience with a world-class technology team that spans the globe to deliver innovation solutions such as View My Product, Collaboration Sales Dashboards and Business Intelligence tools, pricing and logistics modules, and other data and document management tools. For more information, email info@attribytes.com or visit http://www.attribytes.com.

