Attribytes Innovating Foodservice Industry Supply Chain

It's a goal that the young company, founded in 2015, is rocketing towards as more than 3,000 manufacturers and distributors flock to their platform. The company, with employees in six states, is a client of Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program.

For distributors, Attribytes offers solutions providing comprehensive information on the products they are selling and a better way to analyze those sales in one system. Suppliers, meanwhile, gain insights on how their products are being displayed on distributor point-of-sale systems and see who is buying.

Kovarik says the key to the Attribytes platform is the insider knowledge of its dozen core team members, who have worked for distributors such as U.S. Foods, Sysco, Shamrock and Reinhart.

The $300 billion foodservice industry includes any food not consumed at home and certain nonfood items, such as kitchen supplies and paper products.

For years there's been an information gap between the makers of food and its distributors. Generally, distributors can get basic information on products through a network of data pools called GSDN. Attribytes is a certified GSDN data pool, but their platform complements and improves on it. Attribytes works to bring together distributors and manufacturers to make sure the best photos, codes and descriptions are used to help increase sales.

Distributors are the main clients of Attribytes. Manufacturers can view their products on the service for free, but there is also a paid platform, so they can see which end users are purchasing their products.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by NACET. Through virtual and live programs, funding access and community events, it promotes the creation and sustainable growth of innovative, tech-focused businesses. Programs are free to those who work, live or own property in Chandler.

