Attune Agriculture Hires Neal Job to Grow California Market

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, makers of Ampersand® adjuvant, have recently welcomed Neal Job to manage sales in California. Neal is a native Californian and an industry veteran with over 20 years experience in agriculture sales and business development, and will be focused on helping growers and distributors incorporate Attune Ag's new technology into conventional and organic spray programs throughout the state.

OMRI listed Ampersand adjuvant is a unique technology formulated to maximize the potential of herbicides and insecticides, all by using food-grade hydrocolloid ingredients. Ampersand is compatible with a myriad of chemistries, and has been extensively field tested with a wide range of actives. When combined with a leading organic herbicide, Ampersand can reduce the use rate by 50% while maintaining the same level of performance as a high use rate.

"We're excited to introduce Ampersand to the California market with renewed focus," said Greg Andon, CEO of Attune. "Neal's experience and knowledge will play an instrumental role in expanding Ampersand's adoption across the state."

Ampersand is registered in all 50 states.

About Attune Agriculture, Inc.

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create products dedicated to providing the world with agricultural tools that are both performance-based and safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

contact: Lorena Andon

email: [email protected]

phone: 561-570-1792

