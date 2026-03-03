Attune Agriculture Launches New Soil Adjuvant, Horizon A®

From pre-emergent herbicide and insecticide applications to soil borne disease and nematode treatments, this soil applied adjuvant increases control and improves yield.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, the leader in developing performance based agricultural products using hydrocolloid technology, is extending their adjuvant product line with a soil applied adjuvant. Horizon A is designed to enhance the performance of soil applied herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, nematicides, nutrients, and fertilizers by improving moisture and active ingredient retention in the root zone of the plant.

Horizon A's proprietary formula prevents excessive movement of water and tank mix ingredients from traveling down past the critical root zone area, which increases the amount of water and active ingredients available for uptake. At the soil surface, Horizon A also reduces evaporative loss which helps to create a more stable environment for the plant, reducing stress between irrigation events.

Key performance metrics with the addition of Horizon A:

Phytophthora: 82.4% reduced disease severity

Pre-emergent weeds: 80% of weed species tested had increased control

Whiteflies: 300% increased control

Nematodes: 56.6% reduced nematodes

Potato yield and quality: 29.3% higher yield and 17.8% increase in total solids

Travis Kidd, project lead and Attune's Field Development Manager, has been extensively testing Horizon A for 3 years. "Our goal was to improve the productivity of irrigation and broadcast sprays. We learned along the way that any current soil adjuvant options available to growers are surfactants which drive water, and any actives or nutrients along with it, well below the root zone where it is not available to the plant. Horizon A is a breakthrough technology that slows water evaporation at the soil level and keeps actives in the root zone where it can do the most good for the plant."

Horizon A is OMRI listed and available for sale and use in most U.S. states. Visit www.attuneag.com to learn more.

About Attune Agriculture

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create performance-based crop inputs that are safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

Contact: Lorena Andon

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 561-570-1792

SOURCE Attune Agriculture