Attune Insurance, an EverPeak company, secures triple-silver sweep at 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Insurance, the modern insurance platform for small businesses, was honored with three Silver Stevie® Awards as part of the 2026 Awards for Sales & Customer Service . These awards come at a pivotal moment following its recent leadership unification under the EverPeak Insurance umbrella , signaling a strong future for the combined entity's tech-enabled service model.

Award judges from Discover, Google, Marriott and U.S. Bank recognized Attune for setting a new industry standard that balances automated efficiency with human, empathetic service. The judging panel commended the measurable impacts of Attune's approach, noting that its response speed is 20 times faster than the 10-minute industry average, enabling brokers to secure coverage almost instantly by responding to 80% of inquiries in under 30 seconds. The panel of global experts also noted the remarkable broker ROI, where automation saves high-volume brokers an estimated 1-2 administrative hours per transaction. Attune's near-zero employee turnover is also a standout, driven by a program directly linking employee engagement to consistent customer satisfaction.

Last month, EverPeak Insurance announced that it created a unified leadership team, combining strengths from Attune and Method Insurance to integrate advanced technology with deep human expertise to solve the insurance industry's most persistent challenges: accessibility for hard-to-place risks and the administrative burden of traditional workers' comp.

"Earning another round of Stevie® Awards is a powerful validation of the mission we're scaling as part of the EverPeak family," said Nicholas Brett, Head of Operations at Attune. "By merging Attune's award-winning technology with EverPeak's expertise and Method's reach, we're creating the hardest working insurance for brokers and business owners nationwide, offering efficient service without compromising the human touch."

This is Attune's second consecutive year of winning multiple Stevie® Sales & Customer Service Awards . The organization is also Great Place To Work Certified and has been named a Best Places to Work in New York City by Built In .

About Attune Insurance

Attune empowers insurance brokers to better serve small businesses across America by making it easier and more profitable for brokers to say "yes" to their small business clients. Launched in 2016, its award-winning team of technology and insurance experts is revolutionizing the industry by delivering faster, more accurate policy creation and tackling outdated methodologies with intelligent automation and analytics. The curated one-stop shop of exclusive property and casualty insurance products , including EverPeak™ Workers' Comp, is integrated into a seamless, intuitive online platform. Learn more at Attuneinsurance.com .

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance 's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, EverPeak covers the hardest-working businesses. It's a solution that offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance brokers who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeak.com .

