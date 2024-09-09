Attune Insurance Expands Workers' Comp Offerings with Launch of EverPeak™ Insurance on its Digital Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Insurance, a leading digital platform for commercial insurance, today announced the launch of EverPeak Insurance, a new workers' compensation solution designed for hardworking employers and agents nationwide. EverPeak provides access to affordable, reliable, and comprehensive coverage, specifically catering to small businesses and those in hard-to-place industries that often struggle to find timely and accessible workers' compensation insurance.

The EverPeak workers' comp product is now available in 14 states, with plans to expand to most states nationwide. Appointed agents can easily access EverPeak through Attune's user-friendly digital platform, streamlining the process of securing essential coverage for their clients.

"The launch of EverPeak on the Attune platform signifies our commitment to providing agents and their clients with a diverse range of insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Brennen Grone, Director of Sales, Attune Insurance. "We recognize the challenges faced by small businesses and those in hard-to-place industries, and EverPeak's focus on accessibility and comprehensive coverage addresses this critical gap in the market."

EverPeak's workers' compensation product caters to various industries, complementing Attune's existing suite of Property and Casualty products designed for today's commercial insurance agents. EverPeak is responsible for product development, pricing, and underwriting, while partnering with an A-rated national carrier for financial backing and receiving support from Pinnacol Assurance, a top-rated workers' comp carrier for nearly 110 years.

With over 400 straight-through class codes, agents can quickly generate quotes and bind policies in seconds, all backed by A-rated underwriting companies. EverPeak on Attune also features competitive rates, excellent service, an online audit process, and expert claims handling.

"We are thrilled to partner with Attune to bring EverPeak to a wider audience of agents and businesses," said Vlad Stojanovic, EverPeak's chief operating officer. "Our shared vision of simplifying the insurance process and expanding access to essential coverage aligns perfectly with Attune's mission. Together, we're offering EverPeak exclusively on Attune's platform and empowering agents to provide their clients with the fast, efficient, and reliable protection they need to thrive."

For more information about EverPeak Insurance, please visit everpeakinsurance.com.

About Attune Insurance

Attune empowers insurance agents to better serve small businesses across America by making it easier and more profitable for agents to say "yes" to their small business clients. Launched in 2016, our team of technology and insurance experts is revolutionizing the industry by delivering faster, more accurate policy creation and tackling outdated methodologies with intelligent automation and analytics. Our curated one-stop shop of property and casualty insurance products, including Workers' Comp by EverPeak™, is integrated into a seamless, intuitive online platform. Learn more at Attuneinsurance.com.

