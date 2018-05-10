ATTUNE Knee System Linked to Improvements in Patient Quality of Life and Reduced Length of Hospital Stay

First, a study1 presented at the 2nd World Arthroplasty Congress in Rome on Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS) reported a statistically significant improvement in knee physical function at six months with the ATTUNE Knee compared to preoperative baseline, using the Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score-Physical Function Short Form (KOOS-PS). The multicenter study of 200 cases from The Netherlands found that 80 percent of those ATTUNE Knee patients' KOOS-PS improvements were realized by six months, with statistically significant improvements observed at intervals prior to six months. Also, pain and other PROMS were statistically significantly better at six weeks compared with pre-operative baseline.

"This multi-center outcomes study is further evidence of the positive performance of the ATTUNE Knee, and this study provides additional evidence on the rate of recovery – information that is useful when counseling patients before surgery," said Geert Meermans, MD, Bravis Hospital, The Netherlands. "From my intraoperative and patient follow up experiences, the ATTUNE Knee appears to provide greater stability than other implants I have used, which may be a contributing factor to these positive results."

Secondly, a report2 generated by DePuy Synthes summarized a series of studies across several countries with differing healthcare systems. This report, entitled "The Impact of Implant Design on Hospital Length of Stay and Discharge Destination: Evidence Summary Report," evaluated the connection between implant design and patient hospital length of stay (LOS), and encompassed some data that has been presented or accepted at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR).3-7 This retrospective review of five real-world evidence studies, conducted by DePuy Synthes in the US, UK, Germany, Italy and The Netherlands, was designed to evaluate whether patients treated with the ATTUNE Knee had a shorter hospital length of stay (LOS) versus a number of comparative implants. The report concluded that in each of these studies, the ATTUNE Knee patients were discharged from the hospital sooner than with the comparative implants used.3-7

Reducing LOS is recognized as an effective way to lessen the financial burden of elective orthopaedics by reducing resource utilization, thereby lowering the overall cost of care.8 In addition, reducing LOS may also positively impact patient satisfaction. Emerging evidence detailed in this report2 suggests the ATTUNE Knee may facilitate earlier hospital discharge, with these studies observing a reduced length of stay between 0.19 and 4 days on average, depending on the comparative implants/countries compared against.3-7 While differences in healthcare systems limit the direct comparison of these observed statistically significant improvements in LOS, this report highlights the positive impact the ATTUNE Knee may deliver in various rehabilitation settings.

Commenting on the LOS findings to which his Center also contributed, Dr. Meermans concluded, "While it's important to acknowledge that many factors can contribute to differences in length of stay, the data seems to suggest that implant design may be an important factor to consider in total knee arthroplasty procedures. This latest evidence gives me greater confidence that the device could help hospitals cost-effectively keep pace with the growing total knee arthroplasty demand."

These findings come at a time when healthcare systems are facing unprecedented challenges due to demographic shifts and increases in demand due to the predicted global growth of knee replacement procedures.9 It is increasingly important for healthcare providers to demonstrate improved clinical, economic and patient reported outcomes to help minimize the total cost per procedure while maintaining and, where possible, improving quality of care.

Torbjorn Skold, Vice President, DePuy Synthes EMEA Joint Reconstruction added: "I'm delighted that this data demonstrated that study patients receiving the ATTUNE Knee experienced positive outcomes related to the rate of return of functional outcomes and reduced length of stay, allowing these patients to get back to a positive quality of life."

The purpose of this report was to summarize a series of 5 studies that were designed to evaluate whether patients treated with the ATTUNE Knee had a shorter LOS versus certain comparative implants. The studies were conducted in several countries with differing healthcare systems. All the studies in this report defined LOS as the primary endpoint. An additional study by Clement et al., (2017) conducted in Scotland also observed a statistically significant 1.2-day reduction (P<0.001) in LOS versus another leading knee system but is not included in this report as LOS was not the primary outcome.10

There are several important aspects of this report that limit the comparability of results among the studies and the generalizability to other institutions/countries. Due to factors within each country's healthcare systems, baseline mean LOS will vary, which limits direct comparison of the means and differences between studies. Statistical analyses also differ by study as they controlled for different factors because of the feasibility of retrospective chart review/data collection at each site, which further limits the comparability of the results. This review however, was not intended to aggregate the data, it was to report each study in isolation and highlight the reductions in LOS seen in multiple healthcare settings following the adoption of the ATTUNE Knee.

Study 1 examined insurance claims data across a range of US geographies and institution types (38 hospitals) including 1,178 US patients who received the ATTUNE Knee and 5,707 patients who received the Triathlon® Knee, with the patients receiving the ATTUNE Knee having a shorter average LOS (<0.19 day) compared to the Triathlon® Knee patients. ATTUNE Knee patients were also 39% less likely to be discharged to a skilled nursing facility.3

Study 2 evaluated patients at a University Teaching Hospital in the UK, 238 of whom were implanted with an ATTUNE Knee, 332 with a SIGMA Knee and 149 with a Columbus® Knee. Patients implanted with the ATTUNE Knee on average experienced a 0.8-day shorter LOS compared to SIGMA Knee patients and a 1-day reduction compared to patients treated with the Columbus® Knee. Both comparisons were statistically significant.4

Study 3 evaluated patients at a private German hospital, 85 of whom were implanted with the ATTUNE Knee compared to 85 implanted with the LCS Complete Knee System. Patients in this study implanted with the ATTUNE Knee were discharged from hospital on average 2.1 days earlier than patients implanted with the LCS Complete Knee. This reduction in LOS was statistically significant.5

Study 4 evaluated two groups at a private Italian hospital: 100 patients implanted with the ATTUNE Knee and 100 patients who received a SIGMA Knee. A statistically significant difference in LOS was observed: the patients implanted with an ATTUNE Knee were discharged from the hospital on average 4 days earlier than the patients implanted with a SIGMA Knee. 6

Study 5 evaluated two groups at a public hospital in The Netherlands: 100 patients implanted with the ATTUNE Knee and 100 patients implanted with the SIGMA Knee. Both groups were treated with the same rehabilitation protocol. Patients in this study who were implanted with the ATTUNE Knee were discharged from the hospital on average 0.67 days earlier than patients implanted with the SIGMA Knee. Similar to study 1,3 ATTUNE Knee patients were also less likely to be discharged to a rehabilitation center (referred to as a skilled nursing facility in the US). For Study 5, the statistically significant improvements were achieved in a hospital environment with an established enhanced recovery program and a low baseline LOS.7

All the studies defined LOS as the primary endpoint. A copy of the full report can be found on ATTUNEevidence.com.

