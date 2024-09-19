Attune (formerly Senseware) partners with Bellingham Public Schools to deploy IAQ monitoring systems across all of its schools this wildfire season

Attune's continuous monitoring technology and real-time alerts will enable the Washington state school district to detect and mitigate the harmful effects of wildfire smoke and other air quality threats

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune (formerly Senseware), the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution in America, is partnering with Bellingham Public Schools in Bellingham, WA to deploy their indoor air quality (IAQ) and outdoor air quality (OAQ) monitoring systems in all of its schools. This partnership is made possible by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Wildfire Smoke Preparedness in Community Buildings program, which provides communities with grants for wildfire smoke preparedness and protection.

Bellingham Public Schools will use this EPA funding, in part, to purchase and install Attune's IAQ and OAQ sensors, enabling real-time air quality monitoring. Once installed, Attune's devices measure airborne pollutant levels 24/7. In addition, air quality monitoring equipment allows district personnel to view facility data in real-time, measuring changes in temperature, as well as the concentration of carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter in the air.

"Grants and initiatives like the EPA's Wildfire Smoke Preparedness in Community Buildings program will only become more necessary as wildfires and other climate events continue to be more commonplace. It's an honor to partner with Bellingham Public Schools in the program's first year," said Serene Almomen, CEO and Co-Founder of Attune. "By providing real-time air quality data, we can help school districts make decisions to follow health department guidance regarding air quality."

According to the EPA , wildfire smoke plumes can adversely affect population health, causing issues ranging from eye and throat irritation to asthma attacks, cardiovascular events, and even premature death. Although people are often advised to stay indoors during severe smoke events, such as wildfires, outdoor smoke infiltrates buildings and deteriorates indoor air quality.

"Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," said Gretchen Pflueger, Bellingham Public Schools' Grant Writer and Special Projects Manager. "We recognize the importance of real-time data for making safety decisions about air quality due to wildfire smoke. "

Prior to this partnership, Attune is already in over 2,000 schools across the nation, including Denver Public Schools, Washington, DC Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Clark County Public Schools, South Monterey County Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools. Supported by 64 patents, Attune is a first-of-its-kind sensor-based platform that detects critical building conditions that can lead to air quality issues and other risks, helping to minimize threats that have been shown to negatively impact occupant well-being.

About Attune:

Attune is a first-of-its-kind sensor-based technology platform with 64 patents. It provides real-time assurance for schools, office buildings, and hospitals in critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Attune is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. Attune IAQ is UL2905 certified and GBAC registered. Visit: https://www.attuneiot.com

About Bellingham Public Schools:

Bellingham Public Schools, located in Bellingham, Washington, is dedicated to providing a high-quality education to all students in a supportive and inclusive environment. Following its strategic plan, The Bellingham Promise , the district serves a diverse student population across 28 schools and facilities.

For more information about Bellingham Public Schools, visit: https://bellinghamschools.org.

