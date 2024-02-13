Attune Solutions Announces Attune WealthData, Powered by BridgeFT - Financial Services Integration on Salesforce AppExchange

Attune Solutions customers can now benefit from seamless connectivity to analytics-ready, client and investment account data from custodian and back-office data sources.

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Solutions today announced its launch of Attune WealthData, Powered by BridgeFT – Financial Services Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers with a pre-built accelerator that automatically connects multi-custodial data aggregation as part of Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud (FSC) ecosystem of partners.

Attune WealthData is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000JCVZmUAP&tab=e .

Attune WealthData, Powered by BridgeFT

The Attune WealthData App comes pre-integrated with BridgeFT's WealthTech API, a WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering a single, open API to access data from multiple custodians, advanced analytics and mission-critical application services. Attune WealthData provides users of Salesforce FSC with one source to allow users to integrate analytics-ready client and investment account data from direct custodian and back-office data sources. Users can also include held-away assets such as insurance and annuities, data streams that are often more difficult to access. This new app offers cohesive views of customers and their complete wealth picture to drive personalized experiences with standardized data that can be easily accessed in Salesforce.

"This partnership with Salesforce and Attune is dramatically changing how registered investment advisors, wealth managers and enterprise wealth management firms access essential client investment account data, analytics and applications needed to drive the growth of their businesses," said BridgeFT Chief Executive Officer Joe Stensland. "We are thrilled to be utilizing Salesforce's leading CRM platform and to be selected as a modern data and application infrastructure for this solution, and we look forward to enabling continued innovations across the wealth management value chain."

"Attune WealthData is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by allowing RIAs and wealth managers to proactively build and manage their most precious asset—long-term, profitable client relationships," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."BridgeFT and Attune expect to roll out additional enhancements to the app early this year, which will include fully integrated household and account-level performance calculations and practice management analytics across all custodians, as well as embedded Client Reporting and Fee Billing applications directly into a customer's FSC experience.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Attune Solutions

Attune Solutions is a Salesforce OEM and ISV Partner focused exclusively on Wealth and Banking. Its WealthData product, Powered by BridgeFT, is built on Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud (FSC), and provides a seamless integration of wealth data, from multiple custodians directly into FSC. Financial Accounts, Holdings and Securities are enriched with BridgeFT's data, analytics, reporting and fee billing. Attune WealthData on top of the world's leading CRM is the first consolidated hub of rich, actionable insights, giving wealth advisors a holistic view of their client's wealth and portfolio.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first Wealth Infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, FinTech innovators, TAMPs, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. Leading financial services firms and technology companies trust BridgeFT to power their digital wealth management ecosystems and automate critical back-office operations—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor solution to the industry's only WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed to power next generation wealth management applications. For more information, visit bridgeft.com .

