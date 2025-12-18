Attune's to Support Poppy Health's $38M ARPA-H BREATHE Project in the U.S. Schools

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune announced today that the company will play a supporting role in the ARPA-H BREATHE program, leveraging Attune's industry-leading IoT sensor-based technology for air quality and energy monitoring. Poppy Health is one of four research teams awarded funding by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to advance next-generation technologies that improve indoor air and occupant health.

ARPA-H has committed up to one hundred fifty six million dollars to the BREATHE initiative, which aims to fill major gaps in how buildings detect and respond to airborne threats. Poppy Health received thirty nine million dollars to develop new genetic-sensor technology capable of identifying airborne microbes and informing building actions in real time. As part of its project, Poppy Health will incorporate Attune's indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring devices and energy monitoring technology to provide essential environmental data inside participating K-12 schools.

As part of that effort, Attune's air quality and energy monitoring devices will provide the real-time environmental data layer needed to assist Poppy in evaluating its technology under real-world school conditions. By measuring parameters such as particulate matter, CO₂, humidity and VOCs, Attune's devices will help researchers understand how the detection system performs in occupied classrooms and support the development of next-generation healthy-building standards.

Post COVID, the need for building systems that can sense, interpret and respond to indoor air risks has become critical. Schools cannot shut down during public health events, and millions of students spend the majority of their time indoors. By combining Poppy's advanced sensing platform with Attune's on-the-ground school deployments, the project will help identify what is missing in today's buildings and explore how smarter air-quality infrastructure can set new standards for indoor health.

The integration of Attune's devices will help demonstrate how emerging detection tools behave in real-world learning environments and will support the development of future building guidelines and global benchmarks for healthy indoor spaces.

About Attune

Attune provides patented real-time indoor air quality monitoring solutions for schools, commercial real estate and public institutions. Its sensor platform delivers actionable environmental insight that supports healthy, safe and high-performing building operations.

About Poppy Health

Founded in Silicon Valley by the original Meta team, Poppy Health leads an ARPA-H BREATHE team engineering an immune system for buildings—which dynamically detects and responds to what's in the air, to protect people and energy costs. Poppy's Team has an extensive track record of developing and commercializing breakthrough technologies, including from government R&D programs such as IARPA FUSE.

Poppy delivers energy optimization and health protection for buildings. With over 50M SF served and recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Poppy supports owners and operators in US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East, from Fortune 500 Companies to school districts, and operators such as JLL, CBRE, Colliers, and BGIS. Learn more at Poppy.com.

About ARPA-H

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, funds breakthrough innovations aimed at improving health outcomes nationwide. The BREATHE program focuses on transforming how buildings monitor and respond to airborne hazards.

