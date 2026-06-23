Attunio Health Introduces Precision Psychiatry Platform Powered by AI, Wearables, and Closed-Loop Clinical Intelligence

New platform aims to transform ADHD and mental health care through artificial intelligence, biomarker testing, real-time wearable monitoring, and clinician-guided precision treatment.

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attunio Health today announced the launch of its precision psychiatry platform, a next-generation mental healthcare solution designed to move psychiatric treatment beyond traditional symptom-based care and toward objective, continuous, data-driven personalization.

As rates of ADHD, anxiety, burnout, and cognitive performance challenges continue to rise, mental healthcare remains heavily dependent on subjective questionnaires, symptom checklists, and trial-and-error medication management. Attunio Health was created to address this gap by introducing a more measurable approach to understanding brain health.

The platform combines artificial intelligence, advanced biomarker testing, wearable device data, and remote monitoring to help identify biological and behavioral factors that influence attention, executive function, emotional regulation, energy, and cognitive performance.

Attunio Health aggregates multimodal data from multiple sources, including:

Wearable devices capturing sleep, recovery, heart rate variability, activity, and stress

Advanced lab panels measuring metabolic, hormonal, inflammatory, and nutritional biomarkers

Continuous glucose monitoring

Pharmacogenomic and genetic insights

Behavioral and symptom reporting

Medication response and adherence patterns

This data is analyzed through Attunio's proprietary intelligence platform to uncover hidden patterns, correlations, and early warning signals that may otherwise go undetected in conventional psychiatric care.

Unlike traditional mental healthcare models—where treatment decisions are often based on appointments spaced weeks or months apart—Attunio Health operates through a proprietary closed-loop clinical intelligence system designed to continuously improve outcomes through real-time feedback.

The platform continuously ingests physiological and behavioral data between visits, allowing patient progress to be monitored dynamically rather than episodically.

What differentiates Attunio is that AI insights are not used in isolation.

Licensed clinicians within the Attunio network review and interpret real-time patient data alongside AI-generated intelligence to make more informed treatment decisions. This creates a continuous feedback loop in which care plans can be refined based on objective changes in physiology, behavior, and treatment response.

This closed-loop model allows clinicians to detect early signals that may otherwise go unnoticed, including:

Declining sleep quality

Elevated physiological stress

Glucose instability affecting focus and cognition

Biomarker shifts associated with fatigue or mood dysregulation

Medication effectiveness or side-effect patterns

By combining continuous machine intelligence with human clinical expertise, Attunio aims to establish a new standard for precision psychiatry—one where treatment becomes adaptive, proactive, and increasingly personalized over time.

"Traditional psychiatry often lacks continuous objective feedback," said a spokesperson for Attunio Health. "Two patients may present with similar symptoms while having entirely different underlying drivers—ranging from sleep disruption and glucose instability to nutrient deficiencies, chronic stress, inflammation, or medication metabolism differences. Precision care means identifying those differences and treating the individual, not just the diagnosis."

Attunio believes the future of mental healthcare will increasingly rely on measurable biological signals rather than symptom descriptions alone.

The company's launch comes as multiple macro trends converge:

Rapid adoption of consumer wearables

Explosive growth of AI in healthcare

Rising awareness of metabolic influences on brain function

Increasing demand for personalized mental health treatment

Growing recognition that cognition can be measured and optimized

Together, these shifts are accelerating a transition toward precision-based care models.

Attunio Health sees significant opportunity in bridging psychiatry, digital health, diagnostics, and continuous physiological monitoring to create an entirely new category of cognitive healthcare.

Rather than focusing solely on disorder management, the company's long-term vision extends into brain optimization, performance enhancement, focus improvement, and preventative cognitive health.

The company is also building scalable infrastructure to support nationwide access to diagnostics, remote monitoring, AI-assisted decision support, and clinician-guided precision treatment.

As healthcare shifts toward proactive, personalized, and continuously adaptive models, Attunio Health believes precision psychiatry may become a foundational pillar of future mental healthcare.

About Attunio Health

Attunio Health is a precision psychiatry and cognitive health platform leveraging artificial intelligence, biomarker analysis, wearable technology, and closed-loop clinical intelligence to personalize mental healthcare. Its mission is to help individuals optimize focus, cognitive performance, and overall brain health through measurable, data-driven care.

SOURCE Attunio Health