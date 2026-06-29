Attunio Health Unveils Infrastructure for Measurable Mental Healthcare

Clinical Intelligence Engine™ and Digital MSE™ API introduce a new intelligence layer for precision psychiatry.

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital health, telepsychiatry, and AI-driven mental healthcare rapidly expand, a foundational gap remains in modern psychiatry: the lack of standardized, objective measurement.

Unlike most medical specialties, psychiatry has historically relied heavily on subjective observation, clinician interpretation, and patient self-report to assess symptom severity, treatment response, and clinical progression. While clinician expertise remains essential, the absence of measurable longitudinal behavioral data has limited the consistency, scalability, and precision of psychiatric care.

Today, Attunio Health announced the launch of the Attunio Clinical Intelligence Engine™, a new infrastructure platform designed to help healthcare organizations transform fragmented behavioral, physiological, and clinical data into structured psychiatric intelligence.

Built as a developer-facing infrastructure layer for modern behavioral healthcare, the engine ingests multimodal clinical inputs—including clinical signals, biomarkers, wearable telemetry, medication data, and patient-reported outcomes—and converts them into clinician-reviewable intelligence outputs designed to support more measurable mental healthcare.

The company also announced the launch of its ﬁrst developer product built on the engine: the Digital MSE™ API, which enables hospitals, telehealth platforms, electronic health record vendors, and digital mental health companies to integrate structured Mental Status Exam (MSE) intelligence directly into clinical workﬂows.

Building Measurement Infrastructure for Psychiatry. Mental healthcare is entering a new era.

Wearables are generating continuous physiological signals. Remote patient monitoring is expanding. Biomarker testing is becoming more accessible. AI tools are increasingly embedded into care delivery. Yet despite this explosion in healthcare data, most psychiatric treatment still lacks a uniﬁed intelligence layer capable of converting raw signals into actionable clinical insight.

Attunio Health believes this is not primarily a model problem—it is an infrastructure problem.

"Psychiatry is one of the most important but least measurable specialties in medicine," said a spokesperson for Attunio Health. "Our mission is to build the measurement infrastructure that allows mental healthcare to become more objective, longitudinal, and data-driven—while keeping clinicians ﬁrmly in control."

From Raw Data to Clinical Intelligence At the core of the platform is the Attunio Clinical Intelligence Engine™, which transforms multimodal inputs into structured clinical outputs using transparent deterministic reasoning rather than opaque black-box decision making.

Inputs

Clinical Signals

Biomarkers

Wearables

Medication Data

Patient-Reported Outcomes

Engine

Attunio Clinical Intelligence Engine™

Transparent deterministic clinical reasoning

Outputs

Digital MSE™ — Objective behavioral observation and structured psychiatric documentation

Biomarker Intelligence™ — Interpretation of laboratory and physiological markers relevant to psychiatric care

Medication Intelligence™ — Treatment-response, adherence, and medication-related safety signals

Outcome Intelligence™ — Uniﬁed assessment of whether treatment is improving clinical status

Relapse Prediction™ — Early-warning detection of deterioration and elevated clinical risk

Together, these capabilities create a longitudinal intelligence layer designed to help clinicians answer some of psychiatry's most dibicult questions:

Is treatment working?

Is the patient improving or deteriorating?

Is medication helping, harming, or plateauing?

Which patients may be at risk before obvious relapse occurs?

Launching the Digital MSE™ API

The ﬁrst product available through the engine is the Digital MSE™ API, designed to address one of psychiatry's oldest challenges: the lack of standardized behavioral measurement.

The Mental Status Exam has long served as a foundational psychiatric assessment tool, evaluating domains such as psychomotor activity, speech, attention, abect, cognition, and behavior. However, traditional MSE documentation varies signiﬁcantly between providers and care settings.

The Digital MSE™ API introduces structured computational support for this process.

The API converts behavioral telemetry—such as response latency, speech cadence, engagement patterns, and attention-related metrics—into standardized, clinician-reviewable psychiatric observations.

Key capabilities include: Real-time transformation of structured behavioral telemetry into MSE observations

Secure API access with bearer token authentication

Developer sandbox for integration testing

Usage monitoring, governance, and audit logging

Clinician-ready structured outputs for documentation support

Unlike many AI systems in mental health, the platform does not require raw audio storage, facial recognition, emotion detection, or invasive surveillance. Instead, Attunio processes structured behavioral metrics generated inside existing clinical systems, reducing privacy risk while preserving clinical utility.

Designed for Clinical Decision Support Attunio Health emphasizes that its platform is clinical decision support, not autonomous diagnosis. The company states that all outputs generated by the engine are intended to support—not replace—licensed clinician judgment. Every signal, interpretation, and recommendation is designed to remain transparent, auditable, and reviewable by healthcare professionals before inﬂuencing patient care. This design philosophy reﬂects growing industry demand for explainable AI in healthcare, particularly in sensitive areas such as behavioral and mental health.

"Trust in clinical AI requires transparency," said a spokesperson for Attunio Health. "We believe the future of mental health intelligence cannot rely solely on black-box systems. Clinicians need reasoning they can inspect, challenge, and understand."

Built for the Mental Health Ecosystem

The platform is designed for integration across the broader behavioral healthcare ecosystem, including:

Telepsychiatry platforms

Hospital behavioral health systems

Electronic health record vendors

Remote patient monitoring platforms

Digital therapeutics companies

Clinical research organizations

AI mental health applications

Organizations can use the platform to support measurement-based care, treatment monitoring, longitudinal tracking, and clinical intelligence initiatives at scale.

Building the Foundation for Precision Psychiatry

Attunio Health believes psychiatry is moving toward a future where mental health treatment becomes increasingly measurable, personalized, and predictive. In that future, behavioral observations will no longer exist in isolation. Clinical signals will converge with biomarkers, medication data, wearable telemetry, and patient outcomes to create a more complete understanding of psychiatric health over time. The company refers to this evolution as precision psychiatry—the ability to move from episodic observation toward continuous clinical intelligence.

Attunio sees itself as building the foundational infrastructure required for that transition. "We're not simply building another mental health application," said a spokesperson for Attunio Health. "We're building the clinical intelligence layer for modern psychiatry."

The Infrastructure Layer for Mental Healthcare

As investment and innovation accelerate across mental health, Attunio positions itself as infrastructure rather than a consumer-facing application. The company believes every major technological shift requires foundational systems that enable the broader ecosystem to scale.

"Every gold rush creates demand for foundational tools," said a spokesperson for Attunio Health. "We're not trying to mine the gold—we're building the infrastructure, the rails, and the intelligence layer that powers the future of mental healthcare."

"We understand that building a truly useful behavioral health dataset cannot be done in isolation," said a spokesperson for Attunio Health. "We are actively inviting clinicians, health systems, researchers, and digital health partners to help build the standards for objective psychiatric measurement together."

Attunio Health welcomes collaboration across the mental health ecosystem as it works to deﬁne the future of measurable, data-driven psychiatric care.

Join us as we build the future of mental healthcare.

About Attunio Health

Attunio Health is a precision psychiatry and behavioral health intelligence company building infrastructure for measurable mental healthcare. The company combines behavioral telemetry, clinical workﬂows, biomarkers, wearables, and AI-powered clinical intelligence to support more consistent, objective, and data-driven psychiatric care.

For more information, visit Attunio Health (https://attuniohealth.com).

Developers interested in integrating the Digital MSE™ API can access documentation, sandbox resources, and onboarding materials at Attunio Developer Platform (https://attuniohealth.com/developers).

SOURCE Attunio Health