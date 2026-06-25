Days After Launch, Attunio Health Expands Precision Psychiatry Infrastructure with Quest Diagnostics and Getlabs

Quest Diagnostics and Getlabs strengthen Attunio's AI-powered, biomarker-driven infrastructure with blood and genetic testing from home

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days after publicly launching its AI-powered precision psychiatry platform and gaining early media attention, Attunio Health announced a major expansion of its clinical infrastructure by selecting Quest Diagnostics as its national laboratory backbone and integrating Getlabs for at-home blood collection.

The announcement marks another significant milestone in Attunio's rapid growth as the company builds what it believes is the future of mental healthcare: continuous, objective, data-driven care powered by artificial intelligence, biomarkers, and real-world patient signals.

While traditional psychiatry has long relied on subjective symptom reporting, episodic visits, and trial-and-error medication management, Attunio is building a fundamentally different model.

The firm's system merges:

Clinical insights provided through artificial intelligence.

Physiological information collected by devices worn on the human body.

Examination of blood biomarkers

Examination of genetic material.

The observation of behavior.

Medical professional-directed therapy enhancement.

This infrastructure powers what Attunio calls Closed-Loop Precision Psychiatry™ — a model in which psychiatric treatment is continuously informed by evolving biological and behavioral data rather than limited to occasional appointments.

With Quest Diagnostics serving as Attunio's national laboratory backbone, the platform can support scalable access to advanced diagnostic testing across the United States.

These diagnostic capabilities help clinicians identify biological contributors to mental health impairment, including:

Impaired metabolic function

Persistent inflammation

Lack of essential vitamins and nutrients.

A state of disrupted hormonal equilibrium.

Drug processing and indicators of safety.

Measures of neurobiological performance

Attunio has also integrated Getlabs to enable blood and genetic testing from home, allowing certified mobile phlebotomists to travel directly to patients' homes or workplaces for specimen collection.

This dramatically reduces friction in diagnostic testing and makes biomarker-driven psychiatric care more accessible to patients nationwide.

By combining diagnostic testing with wearable data and AI analysis, Attunio aims to help clinicians answer critical questions traditional psychiatric visits often cannot:

Is declining focus caused by ADHD progression or poor sleep?

Is worsening anxiety linked to physiological stress or metabolic dysfunction?

Is medication underperforming due to biology, genetics, or adherence?

Can deterioration be detected before a patient reaches crisis?

As interest accelerates around AI in healthcare, digital biomarkers, and precision medicine, Attunio is positioning itself at the intersection of psychiatry, diagnostics, and artificial intelligence.

The company believes mental healthcare must evolve beyond reactive care.

The future, Attunio says, will be:

Predictive. Measurable. Personalized.

This latest infrastructure expansion builds on Attunio's recent launch, which introduced a new model of behavioral healthcare centered on wearable data, biomarker analysis, and AI-powered clinical intelligence designed to improve outcomes for conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, and cognitive burnout.

About Attunio Health

"Attunio Health is deeply committed to advancing health and wellness, striving to deliver innovative solutions that make a tangible difference in people's lives every day. Our dedication extends beyond mere treatment, focusing on proactive care and fostering healthier communities across the region and beyond." To learn more visit https://www.attuniohealth.com/marketplace

SOURCE Attunio Health