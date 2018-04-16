Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Many vendors have focused on productizing Apache Hadoop® as a distribution, which led to inconsistency that increased the cost and complexity for application vendors and end-users to fully embrace Apache Hadoop. Founded in 2015, ODPi is an industry effort to accelerate the adoption of Apache Hadoop and related big data technologies. ODPi's members aim to accelerate Apache Hadoop adoption through a neutral, industry-wide approach to data governance and data science. Together, they are supporting the mission of creating an open data ecosystem through collaboration with subject matter experts and data platform and tools vendors.

"The Big Data market has, in part due to efforts by ODPi and its members, achieved the desired simplification of the Apache Hadoop landscape. However, barriers to broader and more rapid enterprise Hadoop adoption exist and can benefit from a neutral, industry-wide approach to data governance and data science," said John Mertic, director of program management, ODPi. "We are thrilled to have Attunity and ING on board as ODPi members to help us further these industry-wide approaches."

The new ODPi members will join a diverse and growing group of members that include well-known Apache Hadoop software companies, service providers and end users, as well as a rapidly growing community.

ING Information Architect and Application Developer, Maryna Strelchuk, and ODPi Director of Program Management, John Mertic, will be co-presenting at DataWorks Summit on The rise of big data governance: Insight on this emerging trend from active open source initiatives.

About the newest members:

Attunity is a leading provider of modern data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery, and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms in organizations worldwide. Its flagship solution, with change data capture technology, offers real-time data integration and ingestion across all databases, data warehouses, Hadoop and the cloud. Leading businesses choose Attunity to enable data lakes for real-time analytics, and ultimately, maximize the value of their IT and data investments.

"Attunity is excited to become a member of ODPi, helping to set a vision and technology ecosystem for metadata management that will benefit enterprises building modern data architectures," said Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity. "Attunity shares ODPi's belief that automated discovery and maintenance of metadata has to be an integral part of all modern data integration tools like ours that access, change and move information. We look forward to being part of ODPi's efforts to standardize, support and accelerate growth of the Big Data Ecosystem."

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services. We draw on our experience and expertise, our commitment to excellent service and our global scale to meet the needs of a broad customer base, comprising individuals, families, small businesses, large corporations, institutions and governments. Our customers are at the heart of what we do.

"ING decided to become a member of ODPi to help drive standardization around open metadata," said Ferd Scheepers, Chief Information Architect at ING. "Analytics is one of our strategic priorities, and we believe that standardization of metadata is a key enabler to be successful with analytics. ODPi as an independent group plays a key role in helping standardization across vendors, for ING the key reason to join and support ODPi."

About ODPi

ODPi is a nonprofit organization committed to simplification and standardization of the big data ecosystem with a common reference platform called ODPi Core. As a shared industry effort, ODPi members represent big data technology, solution provider and end user organizations focused on promoting and advancing the state of Apache Hadoop® and big data technologies for the enterprise. For more information about ODPi, please visit: http://www.ODPi.org

