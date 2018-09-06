Attunity Expands Data Integration Solutions for Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

BURLINGTON, Massachussets, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Attunity Ltd . (NASDAQ-CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today the expansion of its Attunity Data Integration platform to include comprehensive support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), including Google Cloud Storage and Google Dataproc. The expanded solution supports data movement from major enterprise databases and mainframes, as well as applications such as SAP, to accelerate cloud data lake adoption as well as analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

To benefit from modern analytics today, enterprises are looking to the cloud as a key data hosting architecture for its scalability, elasticity and cost-efficiencies. To leverage cloud's benefits, organizations need to integrate and ingest enterprise data across on-premises and cloud platforms efficiently while reducing the traditional manual development efforts required for creating analytics-ready data lakes. Attunity now accommodates these needs for GCP with its flexible and high-performance data integration platform that is designed to move data at the speed of change to advance business initiatives.

Attunity's support for Google Cloud Platform enables companies to:

Deliver real-time data into Google Cloud - Using advanced log-based change data capture (CDC), Attunity natively unlocks enterprise systems to deliver data and metadata changes into Google Cloud in real time.

- Using advanced log-based change data capture (CDC), Attunity natively unlocks enterprise systems to deliver data and metadata changes into Google Cloud in real time. Automate the creation of analytics-r eady Hadoop and Hive data sets - Attunity efficiently moves enterprise data into Google Cloud Storage and automatically creates the schema and structures in Google Dataproc to create and continuously update Operational Data Stores (ODS) and Historical Data Stores (HDS) - with no manual coding.

- Attunity efficiently moves enterprise data into Google Cloud Storage and automatically creates the schema and structures in Google Dataproc to create and continuously update Operational Data Stores (ODS) and Historical Data Stores (HDS) - with no manual coding. Rapidly d eploy Google Big Query Data Wareh ouses - Attunity automates continuous data loading into Google Cloud Storage in formats optimized for direct access by Google Big Query.

- Attunity automates continuous data loading into Google Cloud Storage in formats optimized for direct access by Google Big Query. Migrate or Replicate to Cloud SQL Databases - Attunity automates bulk data movement and continuous loading from on-premises databases, including mainframes, and applications such as SAP, to cloud-hosted databases including Google Cloud SQL.

- Attunity automates bulk data movement and continuous loading from on-premises databases, including mainframes, and applications such as SAP, to cloud-hosted databases including Google Cloud SQL. Save time and budget on cloud development - Attunity's universal and high-performance data integration and ingestion solution reduces the traditional time-intensive manual development efforts typically required for moving data and creating analytics-ready cloud repositories.

"With the expanded offering of Attunity's data integration solution now available on GCP, we are strengthening our collaboration with Google Cloud and empowering enterprises to easily and quickly migrate data to GCP for more timely cloud analytics," said Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity. "Our solutions for Google Cloud, supporting a wide range of data sources, help our customers reap the benefits of public cloud deployments, enable real-time analytics and allow businesses to enhance operational efficiencies."

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

