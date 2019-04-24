Attunity Launches Real-Time Data Pipeline Automation for Databricks Unified Analytics Platform

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, today announced Attunity for Databricks Unified Analytics Platform, a new solution designed to automate streaming data pipelines to make data seamlessly available to accelerate machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and data science initiatives. The Attunity software is the first to provide continuous change data capture, delivery and automated refinement for creating analytic ready data sets in Databricks Unified Analytics Platform.

Data engineering teams have struggled to keep up with the demand for real-time data sets for machine learning applications. Data integration and migration can be a manually intensive and complex endeavor; challenging to assemble and often resulting in outdated data when it is finally ready for data scientists. Attunity assists enterprises in overcoming these challenges with efficient changed data transfer at scale and automation of data transformations in Apache Spark™ that accelerate data pipelines — data sets in Databricks' Unified Analytics Platform.

Databricks' Unified Analytics Platform makes it easier for enterprises to build data pipelines across various siloed data storage systems. Databricks provides one platform to unify data processing and machine learning initiatives, making AI achievable.

"Attunity is a great complement to our Unified Analytics Platform by delivering a wide variety of transactional data sources in real-time and at massive scale," said Pankaj Dugar, Vice President of Business Development, ISVs & Tech Partners at Databricks. "Building machine learning models requires data teams to iterate on current data. Attunity for Databricks Unified Analytics Platform ensures data teams are using the most up to date enterprise data available."

Attunity for Databricks Unified Analytics Platform helps enterprises to:

Accelerate time to value and increase ROI – With Apache Spark as a high-performance data processing engine, Attunity automates the data and delivers analytics-ready data sets into Databricks Unified Analytics Platform. Data engineers can quickly create reusable, automated data pipelines that streamline the delivery of analytics-ready data sets to data scientists and other data consumers, lessening the need for manual coding or expensive development resources.

With Apache Spark as a high-performance data processing engine, Attunity automates the data and delivers analytics-ready data sets into Databricks Unified Analytics Platform. Data engineers can quickly create reusable, automated data pipelines that streamline the delivery of analytics-ready data sets to data scientists and other data consumers, lessening the need for manual coding or expensive development resources. Reduce reliance on inefficient data preparation – Attunity provides more agile data pipeline generation that better meet the needs of data scientists who can now spend more time on high-value analysis and less time on preparing data.

Attunity provides more agile data pipeline generation that better meet the needs of data scientists who can now spend more time on high-value analysis and less time on preparing data. Use real-time time with continuous integration at scale – Attunity's CDC technology provides the efficiency and low-latency needed for massive machine learning data sets in the cloud.

Attunity's CDC technology provides the efficiency and low-latency needed for massive machine learning data sets in the cloud. Deploy in multi-cloud environments for flexibility and agility – Attunity supports Databricks on both Azure and AWS in addition to a wide range of data lake, warehouse and streaming services on these platforms.

– Attunity supports Databricks on both Azure and AWS in addition to a wide range of data lake, warehouse and streaming services on these platforms. Employ analytics-ready and transactionally consistent data – Attunity provisions full support for Databricks Unified Analytics Platform ACID capabilities and provides the ability to update transactions in the order they are committed on the source systems.

"With this new data pipeline automation offering for the Databricks Unified Analytics Platform, we further expand the agility for organizations that are looking to deploy next-generation analytics in the cloud and deploying DataOps practices," said Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity. "Our ability to reach into virtually all enterprise systems and deliver real-time, analytics-ready and transactionally consistent data without coding is a powerful enabler for data scientists, allowing them to generate the business insights that accelerate corporate decision making and growth."

