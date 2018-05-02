Attunity Named to CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Companies today continue to struggle with managing the exploding volume, speed and variety of information they produce on a daily basis. Solution providers are vigilant to provide assistance with innovative tools, technologies and services that can convert data into meaningful, usable analytics.

To recognize those who help to overcome these challenges, the CRN editorial team has identified the IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics and infrastructure technologies and services. The resulting Big Data 100 list is a valuable guide for companies seeking out key big data technology suppliers.

Attunity's software solutions are built to help alleviate customers' data integration and big data management pain points with efficiency, speed and cost effectiveness. The three key data management solutions, Attunity Replicate, Compose and Visibility, are designed for universal data ingest and replication, agile data warehouse automation and data usage and analytics insight, respectively.

"The IT community is now able to collect massive volumes of valuable data -- a veritable treasure trove of information for growing businesses," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "But reaping the benefits of these huge information streams is a complex and delicate process requiring expertise in data capture, storage, organization, tiering, security and analysis. The vendors on CRN's 2018 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated an exceptional ability to help solution providers and their customers tackle this enormous project. The innovative products and services they have brought to market enable companies to not only manage large amounts of data, but to extract real value from it."

"We are honored by this repeated recognition of our leadership in the Big Data integration and management space," said Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity. "We will continue to innovate now and into the future to meet the aggressive goals of our prospects and valued customers who are leading strategic data initiatives and deserve the very best technology on the market to do so."

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated features and benefits of Replicate Solutions, within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities laws. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we say that we will continue to innovate now and into the future, we use a forward looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Attunity's current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to: our history of operating losses and ability to achieve profitability; our reliance on strategic relationships with our distributors, OEM, VAR and "go-to-market" and other business partners, and on our other significant customers; our ability to manage our growth effectively; acquisitions, including costs and difficulties related to integration of acquired businesses and possible impairment charges; our ability to continue to expand our business into the SAP market and the success of our Gold Client offering; timely availability and customer acceptance of Attunity's new and existing products, including Attunity Replicate, Attunity Compose and Attunity Visibility; fluctuations in our quarterly operating results, which may not necessarily be indicative of future periods; changes in the competitive landscape, including new competitors or the impact of competitive pricing and products; a shift in demand for products such as Attunity's products; the impact on revenues of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism as well as cyber-attacks; and other factors and risks on which Attunity may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Attunity, reference is made to Attunity's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Attunity in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Attunity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

© Attunity 2018. All Rights Reserved. Attunity is a registered trademark of Attunity Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press contact:

Melissa Kolodziej, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, Attunity

melissa.kolodziej@attunity.com

Tel. +1-603-305-3664

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attunity-named-to-crns-2018-big-data-100-list-for-sixth-consecutive-year-300641375.html

SOURCE Attunity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.attunity.com

