Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth

"We are excited to report that we achieved 45% year-over-year license revenue growth and 32% year-over-year total revenue growth for the first quarter of 2018. Our success was primarily driven by our strong execution and the increased market demand for our solutions enabling modern analytics and cloud migrations. We continue to see that the demand in the market for big data integration is greater than ever before and growing," stated Shimon Alon, Chairman and CEO of Attunity.

"This is the third consecutive quarter where we have exceeded our own expectations. In addition to seeing continued strong sales momentum, we are particularly excited to report that during this quarter approximately 40% of new Attunity Replicate deals were term-based. This ramping of recurring revenue is becoming an important element of our business model that we expect will also give us greater visibility," concluded Mr. Alon.

Recent Operational Highlights

Entered into a new technology license agreement with an existing OEM partner for $3.5 million in total licensing fees and additional recurring annual support fees of $0.3 million

in total licensing fees and additional recurring annual support fees of Closed several substantial agreements for Attunity Replicate, including one with a Fortune 500 leading investment and financial advisory services company

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2018 compared with the First Quarter of 2017

Total revenue was $18.2 million , compared with $13.8 million *

, compared with * Operating profit was $0.8 million , compared with an operating loss of $0.6 million *

, compared with an operating loss of * Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.0 million , compared with $0.5 million **

, compared with ** Net income was $0.2 million , compared with a net loss of $1.5 million *

, compared with a net loss of * Non-GAAP net income was $1.5 million , compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million **

Financial Results for First Quarter of 2018

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $18.2 million, compared with $13.8 million for the same period in 2017. This includes license revenue of $10.1 million, which grew 45% compared with $7.0 million for the same period in 2017, and maintenance and service revenue, which grew 18% to $8.1 million, compared with $6.9 million for the same period in 2017.*

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 increased 21% to $17.5 million, compared with $14.5 million for the same period in 2017.*

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 increased 22% to $16.2 million, compared with $13.3 million for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude approximately $1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions, compared with $1.2 million of similar expenses for the same period in 2017.**

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.8 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.6 million for the same period in 2017.*

Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $0.5 million for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes approximately $1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions, compared with $1.2 million of similar expenses for the same period in 2017.**

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, in the same period in 2017.*

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP net loss excludes approximately $1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions, compared with approximately $1.1 million of similar expenses for the same period in 2017.**

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were $28.8 million as of March 31, 2018, compared with $29.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Cash used in operations was $0.1 million, compared to cash flow from operations of $2.9 million in the same period in 2017.

Shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2018 increased to $59.4 million from $51.2 million as of December 31, 2017.

Updated Outlook for Full Year 2018

The Company increased its outlook for the full year 2018 as follows:

Total revenue is estimated to grow to between $75 and $78 million , compared with prior guidance of $73 to $75 million .

and , compared with prior guidance of to . Non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be between 6% and 10%, compared with prior guidance of 6% to 9%.

Financial Reconciliation to non-GAAP figures for the updated 2018 outlook:



From To GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) Margin (1%) 4% Equity-based compensation (6%) (5%) Amortization associated with acquisitions (1%) (1%) Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin (1) 6% 10%

(1) Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP Operating Profit by the total non-GAAP revenues for the period.

These estimates for 2018 reflect the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to change (see below under "Safe Harbor Statement"). The Company clarified that it does not expect to provide or update guidance more often than on an annual basis.

** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding Attunity's use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery, and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations, and the Cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication(EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics, and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our communities on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

(*) New Revenue Accounting Standard

Effective January 1, 2018, Attunity adopted the FASB-issued ASU, No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)", or ASC 606, a new accounting standard related to revenue recognition. Attunity adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective method, which means that the comparative financial information for first quarter 2017 has not been restated in the current financial statements under the new accounting standard. Accordingly, the percentage changes from the 2017 to 2018 periods differ from what they would have been had the same accounting standards been in effect for both periods. In the interest of comparability during the transition year to ASC 606, the company has provided revenue, operating expenses, operating income (loss), financial income, taxes on income, net income (loss) and earnings per share information in accordance with both ASC 606 and revenue recognition rules in effect prior to the adoption of ASC 606 (ASC No. 985-605, or ASC 605). For further details, see the Impact of the Adoption of ASC 606 table later in this press release and the note thereto.

(**) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Attunity uses Non-GAAP measures of net income (loss), operating expenses, operating profit (loss), and diluted net income (loss) per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude amortization associated with acquisitions, equity-based compensation expenses, non-cash financial expenses, such as the effect of a revaluation of liabilities presented at fair value, and the effect of changes in deferred taxes related to non-GAAP adjustments. Attunity's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of Attunity's on-going core operations and prospects for the future. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For further details, see the Reconciliation of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information table later in this press release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands













March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited

Audited ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,788 $ 29,087 Short term deposits

12,000

- Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 and $15, at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)

13,466

10,609 Deferred commissions costs

1,075

- Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,706

1,074 Total current assets

45,035

40,770









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Other assets

240

152 Deferred commissions costs, non-current

4,889

- Deferred taxes

219

1,209 Severance pay fund

4,446

4,378 Property and equipment, net

1,413

1,287 Intangible assets, net

1,195

1,431 Goodwill

30,929

30,929 Total long-term assets

43,331

39,386









Total assets $ 88,366 $ 80,156































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data













March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited

Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Trade payables $ 840 $ 666 Deferred revenues

12,828

11,066 Employees and payroll accruals

4,451

5,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,988

3,066 Total current liabilities

20,107

20,528









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Other liabilities

722

321 Deferred revenues

2,170

2,163 Accrued severance pay

5,958

5,941 Total long-term liabilities

8,850

8,425









Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.4 par value - Authorized: 32,500,000 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; Issued and outstanding: 20,737,228 shares at March 31, 2018 and 20,718,468 shares at December 31, 2017

2,363

2,361 Additional paid-in capital

175,775

174,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,333)

(1,222) Accumulated deficit

(117,396)

(124,629)









Total shareholders' equity

59,409

51,203 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 88,366 $ 80,156

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited Revenues:







Software licenses

10,134

6,970 Maintenance and services

8,096

6,866 Total revenue

18,230

13,836









Operating expenses:







Cost of revenues

2,678

2,079 Research and development

3,829

3,292 Selling and marketing

9,378

7,901 General and administrative

1,593

1,184 Total operating expenses

17,478

14,456









Operating income (loss)

752

(620)









Financial income (expenses)

50

(120) Income (loss) before taxes on income

802

(740)









Taxes on income

598

733 Net income (loss)

204

(1,473)









Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

0.01

(0.09) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

20,731

16,878 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

21,016

16,878























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited Cash flows activities:







Net income (loss)

204

(1,473) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation

130

122 Stock based compensation

1,039

828 Amortization of intangible assets

236

337 Change in:







Accrued severance pay, net

(51)

90 Trade receivables

(558)

2,471 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(657)

(962) Other long term assets

(11)

7 Trade payables

141

(130) Deferred revenues

2,229

2,960 Employees and payroll accruals

(1,290)

(1,505) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(695)

124 Liabilities presented at fair value

-

(57) Change in deferred taxes, net

148

119 Deferred Commissions costs

(959)

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(94)

2,931 Cash flows from investing activities:







Short term deposit

(12,000)

- Purchase of property and equipment

(254)

(80) Net cash used in investing activities

(12,254)

(80)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of options

45

202 Payment of contingent consideration

-

(271) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

45

(69)









Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

4

2 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(12,299)

2,784









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

29,087

9,166 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 16,788 $ 11,950









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow activities :







Cash paid during the year for taxes

1,481

458





















IMPACT OF THE ADOPTION OF ASC 606

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data







Three months ended March 31, 2018 (Unaudited)



As reported (ASC 606)

Adjustments

ASC 605 (excluding impact of ASC 606) * Revenues

$ 18,230

$ (1,438)

$ 16,792 Operating expenses

17,478

960

18,438 Operating income (loss)

752

(2,398)

(1,646) Financial income

50

-

50 Taxes on income

598

(149)

449 Net income (loss)

$ 204

$ (2,249)

$ (2,045)













Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.01

$ (0.11)

$ (0.10)

(*) Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted the Financial Accounting Standard Board-issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)", or ASC 606, a new accounting standard related to revenue recognition, using the modified retrospective method. In order to provide comparable figures during 2018, the transition year to ASC 606, the Company has provided the above summary of adjustments in financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2018 in accordance with both ASC 606 and previous accounting literature, ASC No. 985-605, or ASC 605. The table above also shows the adjustments made to reconcile the ASC 606 presentation to ASC 605. The ASC 605 information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, nor superior to or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and reported in accordance with ASC 606.

RECONCILIATION OF SUPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data











Three months ended



March 31,



2017

2016



Unaudited

Total revenues 18,230

13,836











GAAP operating expenses: 17,478

14,456

Cost of revenues (1) (53)

(23)

Research and development (1) (203)

(201)

Sales and marketing (1) (549)

(379)

General and administrative (1) (234)

(225)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (236)

(337)

Non-GAAP operating expenses 16,203

13,291











GAAP operating income (loss) 752

(620)

Operating loss adjustments (1,275)

(1,165)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 2,027

545











GAAP Financial income (expenses), net 50

(120)

Revaluation of liabilities presented at fair value -

(57)

Non-GAAP Financial income (expenses), net 50

(177)











GAAP taxes on income (598)

(733)

Tax related to non-GAAP adjustments -

(32)

Non-GAAP taxes on income (598)

(765)











GAAP net income (loss) 204

(1,473)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 236

337

Stock-based compensation 1,039

828

Revaluation of liabilities presented at fair value -

(57)

Tax related to non-GAAP adjustments -

(32)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,479

(397)











GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 0.01

(0.09)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per share 0.07

(0.02)

Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 20,731

16,878

Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 21,016

16,878

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 21,656

16,878



























(1) Stock-based compensation expenses: Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017

Cost of revenues 53

23

Research and development 203

201

Sales and marketing 549

379

General and administrative 234

225



1,039

828



