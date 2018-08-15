Attunity to Host Analyst and Investor Day on September 13, 2018

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that it will host its 2018 Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in New York City.

The event will begin at 12:00pm ET with demonstrations of Attunity's innovative new solutions. Then members of Attunity's management team, along with key third-party opinion leaders, valued data lake customers and trusted partners, will host a series of presentations on the Company's strategic plans for continued growth.

Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending the event should register with KCSA Strategic Communications at Attunity@kcsa.com.

About Attunity



Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

©Attunity 2018. All Rights Reserved. Attunity is a registered trademark of Attunity Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:



Allison Soss



KCSA Strategic Communications



Attunity@kcsa.com



Tel. 212-896-1267

Media Relations:



Melissa Kolodziej, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, Attunity



melissa.kolodziej@attunity.com



Tel. 603-305-3664

SOURCE Attunity Ltd.

