Attunity to Participate in the ROTH London Conference on June 20th

Attunity Ltd. (NasdaqCM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions, announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shimon Alon, will participate in the ROTH London Conference to be held at The Dorchester hotel in London on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
For more information about the ROTH conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Attunity's management, please contact your ROTH representative directly, or send an email to pc@roth.com.
About Attunity
Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.
Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
© Attunity 2018. All Rights Reserved. Attunity is a registered trademark of Attunity Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information, please contact:
Todd Fromer / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
PH: (212) 896-1215 / (212) 896-1267
tfromer@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com
Dror Harel-Elkayam, CFO
Attunity Ltd.
Tel. +972-9-899-3000
dror.elkayam@attunity.com
