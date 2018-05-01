Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018

Oppenheimer's 3rd Annual Emerging Growth Conference to be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 .

on . 2018 Needham Emerging Technology Conference to be held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 . Mr. Alon will present at 8:40 am ET .

on . Mr. Alon will present at . Ladenburg 2018 Technology Expo to be held at the Convene, 101 Park Avenue in New York City on Thursday, May 31, 2018 .

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Attunity's management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to meghan.connor@opco.com, conferences@needhamco.com, or technologyexpo@ladenburg.com, respectively.

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR) , managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners.

