Attunity to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on January 31, 2019

Attunity Ltd. (NasdaqCM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, January 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call with the investment community on Thursday, January 31st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Shimon Alon, Chairman and CEO of Attunity, and Dror Harel-Elkayam, CFO of Attunity. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll Free), +1-809-406-247 (Israel), or +1-201-689-8470 (International).

Please call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. The conference call will also be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Attunity's website, ir.attunity.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through February 14, 2019, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13685767. The online archive of the webcast will be available on ir.attunity.com/events for 30 days following the call.

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

