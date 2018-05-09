Attunity Wins $750,000 Deal With Large Telecommunications Company to Enable Strategic Microsoft Azure Data Lake Initiative

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions, announced today that a large telecommunications company (the "Customer") has signed a strategic license agreement to use Attunity Replicate to enable a large-scale data lake initiative on Microsoft Azure. The Attunity platform, which will displace the Customer's incumbent solution, will integrate data from multiple geographically-dispersed data centers for real-time analytics. The deal represents an initial use case and provides the option to expand as the project scope grows.

The Customer, a global telecommunications leader, required a solution for consolidating engineering data from several nationally-dispersed data centers into a cloud-based data lake. This data included diverse sources including SQL Server, Oracle and MySQL. The Customer found that its incumbent data integration solution could not address the scale and diversity of the data systems involved and decided to replace their existing solution with Attunity Replicate. Attunity met their needs for a universal solution supporting their broad platform mix, and enables the reduction of manual labor, accelerates data ingestion to Microsoft Azure, and reduces risk by providing geographic redundancy in the event of a catastrophic failure.

"This is another example of a strategic win demonstrating how our broad platform support, including both legacy data platforms and modern cloud data lakes, has helped us win over market alternatives," stated Mark Logan, President at Attunity. "We look forward, as this Customer's data footprint grows, to growing our strategic relationship, expanding our solution to match their project goals and increasing associated revenue streams."

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and Big Data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR) managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

