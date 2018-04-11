Attunity Wins Term Deal for Over $2 Million With Large Manufacturing and Distribution Company to Enable Data Lake on Microsoft Azure

The Customer, a multi-billion-dollar company, selected Attunity for its unique ability to automate the process of making real-time data available across multiple heterogeneous systems, including Oracle, IBM Netezza and SQL Server, reducing manual scripting, and integrating with multiple Azure data systems.Further, using Attunity Compose and Compose for Hive, the Customer can accelerate the process of making data ready for analytic consumption in SQL Server data warehouses as well as its data lake. This modern foundation will empower the Customer to support diverse business analytics related to its customers, marketing and logistics.

"This strategic win demonstrates the unique value of our broad product platform to enable data lake and cloud solutions, and our ability to become a trusted partner to leading companies building modern data initiatives," stated Mark Logan, Chief Operating Officer at Attunity. "We continue to see growing adoption of the cloud as a data lake platform and are well positioned to help companies migrate to platforms like Microsoft Azure. This three-year agreement is a great example of the recurring revenue stream that our new pricing models are designed to generate."

