ATV and UTV Tires Market to Reach USD 2.31 Billion by 2035 as U.S. Powersports, Premium Side-by-Sides and Farm Utility Demand Accelerate, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ATV and UTV Tires Market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 1.58 billion in 2026 to USD 2.31 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.30% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The new study, titled "ATV and UTV Tires Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Analysis, 2025–2035," examines how recreational off-road activity, premium side-by-side vehicles, agricultural utility applications and terrain-specific tire technologies are reshaping global demand.

The report provides detailed market intelligence by vehicle type, terrain, end user, brand tier, distribution channel and region, along with competitive benchmarking, pricing dynamics, replacement trends and strategic growth opportunities for tire manufacturers, OEMs, distributors and investors.

U.S. Powersports Market Remains the Core Demand Engine

North America continues to shape the direction of the global ATV and UTV tire industry, supported by a large installed vehicle base, established powersports culture, broad trail access and strong consumer spending on outdoor recreation.

U.S. outdoor recreation generated USD 696.7 billion in value added during 2024, representing 2.4% of national GDP and supporting approximately 5.2 million jobs. This large recreational economy provides a favorable demand environment for ATVs, utility vehicles, high-performance side-by-sides and their replacement tires.

Polaris estimated North American off-road vehicle retail sales at approximately 780,000 units in 2025, including 525,000 side-by-sides and 255,000 ATVs, compared with roughly 970,000 units worldwide. The concentration underscores the strategic importance of the United States and Canada to global tire manufacturers.

Vehicle specifications are also increasing tire content. Polaris RZR, Honda Pioneer and Can-Am Maverick models use large-diameter, purpose-built off-road fitments designed for mud, rocks, trails, sand and utility work rather than conventional road tires.

Higher vehicle utilization directly translates into recurring replacement demand, particularly among enthusiasts who modify tire sizes or switch tread patterns based on terrain.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Side-by-Side UTV Leadership: Side-by-side and high-performance sport UTVs are becoming increasingly important as consumers seek vehicles offering greater power, suspension travel, cargo capability and multi-terrain performance.

Terrain-Specific Demand: All-terrain tires remain the largest category, while mud, sand, snow, trail and hard-pack tires create attractive specialized aftermarket opportunities.

Recreational End-User Dominance: Consumer and recreational riders represent the largest end-user segment, supported by trail riding, motorsports, hunting, camping and outdoor tourism.

Agricultural Utility Expansion: Farms and ranches increasingly use ATVs and UTVs for inspection, livestock management, fencing, feeding and light transport, creating steadier replacement demand beyond seasonal recreation.

Digital Channel Growth: Specialty powersports dealers remain important for installation and fitment expertise, while e-commerce is increasingly influencing tire comparison, product discovery and purchasing decisions.

"The ATV and UTV tire market is moving toward larger sizes, stronger constructions and more specialized terrain performance. Premium side-by-side platforms are raising the value of each tire replacement, while agricultural and commercial applications are broadening demand beyond recreation. Manufacturers that combine fitment depth, durability and clear terrain-specific performance will be best positioned to capture the next phase of market growth," said Olivia Mitchell, lead off-highway and powersports analyst at Radial Insights.

Premium Side-by-Side Vehicles Raise Tire Revenue Per Unit

Premiumization within the side-by-side segment is increasing tire revenue faster than vehicle volumes alone.

BRP's 2026 Can-Am Maverick R starts at USD 39,499, while the Maverick R X rc starts at USD 47,999 and uses 35-inch XPS Hammer King tires with 16-inch beadlock wheels. Polaris has followed a similar strategy with the 2026 RZR Pro R Ultra Edition, limited to 500 units globally and starting at USD 46,999.

The move toward larger wheels, eight-ply radial constructions, reinforced sidewalls and beadlock-compatible tires is creating a widening price gap between premium performance products and standard utility fitments.

Premium replacement tires can exceed USD 300 per tire in popular UTV sizes, compared with significantly lower pricing for entry-level utility products. This creates greater revenue opportunities for manufacturers, specialty dealers and aftermarket distributors.

For market participants seeking detailed analysis of tire pricing, diameter trends, terrain-specific demand and premium product adoption, the complete Radial Insights study provides deeper segment-level intelligence and competitive benchmarking.

Agriculture Creates a More Stable Utility Demand Base

Agricultural use is expanding the role of ATVs and UTVs beyond recreation.

The USDA Agricultural Resource Management Survey recognizes ATVs, side-by-sides and UTVs as a dedicated capital-purchase equipment category, highlighting their growing importance on American farms.

Utility models are increasingly used for jobs that do not require full-size tractors. Honda's Pioneer 1000-5 offers a 1,000-pound cargo-bed capacity and 2,500-pound towing capacity, while John Deere's XUV835M Gator can haul 1,000 pounds and tow up to 4,000 pounds.

Frequent operation across gravel, mud, pasture, farm roads and mixed terrain creates demand for puncture resistance, reinforced carcasses, longer tread life and dependable load performance. Agricultural applications therefore provide manufacturers with a more consistent replacement cycle than purely seasonal recreational riding.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global ATV and UTV Tires Market with a 37.18% share, reflecting strong vehicle ownership, OEM activity, recreational use and a mature aftermarket.

Asia-Pacific follows with 27.98%, supported by increasing disposable income, agricultural mechanization, rural infrastructure investment and emerging recreational vehicle demand.

Europe accounts for 23.71%, with demand spread across recreational, farming, forestry and government applications.

Latin America represents 5.80%, while the Middle East holds 2.90% and Africa accounts for 2.43%.

The full market study provides additional analysis of regional demand drivers, distribution structures, emerging-country opportunities and competitive positioning across major geographic markets.

Full market study - https://www.radialinsights.com/report/atv-utv-tires-market

ATV and UTV Tires Market Snapshot, 2025–2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020–2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025–2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 1.51 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 1.58 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 2.31 Billion Forecast CAGR 4.30 % Leading Region North America North America Market Share 37.18 % Key Growth Segment Side-by-Side UTVs Primary Demand Driver U.S. Powersports Market Important Growth Channel Replacement and Aftermarket

Recent Industry Developments

In June 2025, Titan International launched the ITP Savage tire line for larger and more powerful UTVs. The range uses reinforced sidewalls, an eight-ply radial construction and terrain-focused compound technology designed for rock, mud and hard-packed surfaces.

In August 2025, OTR Engineered Solutions expanded its PROWLER all-terrain range with a new 25x10-12 size for UTV applications across asphalt, concrete and gravel. The introduction highlights growing commercial demand from municipal, campus and resort fleets.

Competitive Landscape

The ATV and UTV Tires Market includes Maxxis, BKT, ITP, SuperATV, Kenda, CST, Sedona, Carlisle, Goodyear, Dunlop, Bridgestone, Mitas, Alliance, Titan and Firestone.

Competition is increasingly centered on specialized tread patterns, larger fitments, puncture-resistant materials, sidewall protection, radial construction and OEM partnerships. Premium brands compete on performance and durability, while mid-range and economy suppliers target value-conscious buyers through competitive pricing and broad aftermarket availability.

Explore the Full ATV and UTV Tires Market Study

Companies evaluating market entry, product launches, OEM partnerships, regional expansion, aftermarket opportunities or investment decisions can access the complete Radial Insights study for deeper intelligence.

The full report provides:

Detailed ATV and UTV tire market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Vehicle type and terrain-level demand analysis

Regional market shares and growth opportunities

Premium, mid-range and economy brand positioning

OEM and aftermarket channel assessment

Tire pricing and replacement-cycle intelligence

Competitive benchmarking of leading manufacturers

Technology, material and product innovation analysis

Strategic opportunities across recreation, agriculture and institutional fleets

Request a Free Sample Report:

Visit here (https://www.radialinsights.com/report/atv-utv-tires-market )to explore the complete ATV and UTV Tires Market study, review sample data tables and charts, understand the research methodology and request access to a free sample.

Executive QandA Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the ATV and UTV Tires Market?

A: The global market is projected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2026 to USD 2.31 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.30%.

Q: Which region leads ATV and UTV tire demand?

A: North America leads with a 37.18% market share, supported by strong powersports participation, a large installed vehicle fleet and frequent aftermarket replacement.

Q: What is driving premium market growth?

A: Larger high-performance side-by-side vehicles are increasing demand for larger-diameter radial tires, reinforced constructions and terrain-specific premium products.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50–80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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