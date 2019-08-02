ATW acquires BWise Manufacturing

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATW, North America's leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts, recently announced the purchase of BWise Manufacturing, including the BWise and Bri-Mar trailer brands. The purchase will help extend ATW's reach into the Northeast, while ATW's purchasing and manufacturing scale, commercial capabilities and dealer tools will help continue to grow the BWise business.

"Bringing BWise into the ATW portfolio fundamentally strengthens both parties," said ATW Pro Grade president Steve Courreges. "Our complementary brands, capabilities, and footprints will help us reinforce our mutual commitment to our customers: providing differentiated brands, products and business services that allow our partners to reach their full potential."

The BWise and Bri-Mar brands will join Big Tex and PJ Trailers under the leadership of Steve Courreges. Brian Wise will remain in his role for a transition period and plans to serve in a broader strategic role within ATW.

"In ATW, we found a partner and sponsor with the resources and expertise to expand on what we've built in a way that moves us forward in our vision of what BWise can be," said Brian Wise. "I appreciate their commitment not just to offering leading products and brands, but to the health and growth of their dealer partners. I'm excited to join the ATW team as we chart the road ahead for the trailer industry."

ATW plans to operate the BWise business as part of its Pro Grade business unit. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About BWise Manufacturing

BWise Manufacturing, LLC is a recognized trailer industry leader, building over 100+ different trailer models under both the BWise and Bri-Mar brands in a 414,000+ square-foot manufacturing facility in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Please visit www.bwisemfg.com to learn more about the company.

About ATW

ATW is North America's leading provider of trailers, work trucks and related parts. Based in Richardson, Texas, the company seeks to increase people's capacity for work and play by solving their hauling needs. Please visit www.atw.com to learn more about the company.

