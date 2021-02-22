ATW Corporation Moves its Headquarters to Prestigious Greenhill Towers in Addison, TX

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson-based ATW Corporation is moving its headquarters to Addison, Texas. The company has leased a full floor at Greenhill Towers for a total of 26,127 square feet.

ATW is the most diversified manufacturer, largest retailer and distributor of professional grade and consumer grade trailers, parts and accessories in North America.

"We are excited about our move to Addison and Greenhill Towers," said Pramod Raju, ATW's CFO. "It is important for us to improve the overall employee experience by upgrading our space, increasing onsite amenities, improving the office location and getting our employees together into one building. With the addition of the health measures taken at Greenhill Towers, our decision was made with confidence."

Greenhill Towers has taken every opportunity to implement aggressive protective measures for the health and safety of tenants and visitors. Protective measures include a double air filtration system, virus-killing UV lighting in the HVAC systems, and common areas equipped with Nanoseptic sleeves and spray designed to capture and kill germs.

The building ownership, Codina Partners, recently completed an $8MM+ transformation project. Some of Greenhill's state of the art amenities include Ascension Coffee and Café, first-class fitness center with country club style locker rooms, tenant conference center, and dry-cleaning services.

Additionally, Greenhill's property management team, Crescent Property Services, goes above and beyond to provide exceptional customer service and has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence.

Dan Zeltser, Partner at WORK, a Shop Company, represented ATW in its search for corporate relocation, and Grant Sumner and Russell Podraza with Avison Young represented the building ownership, Codina Partners.

Greenhill Towers and its sister building, 511 E John Carpenter provides Class A construction quality, office space, restaurant, and retail. Located in Addison, a vibrant city immediately north of Dallas, Greenhill Towers is located less than 1.5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway and is proximal to some of Dallas' premier developments, including the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park, and Addison Circle. It also offers convenient access from both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field as well as the city's premier residential areas of Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bent Tree, and Glen Abbey Estates. Customers at the Greenhill Towers receive award-winning service that has been recognized ten times with the prestigious National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence, or the "A List" Award, from CEL & Associates, Inc. Learn more about our premium amenities and leasing availability at https://www.greenhilltowers.com/

