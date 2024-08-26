ATW Health Solutions (ATW) Announces The Launch Of The ATW Health Solutions Strategic Advisory Board And The Appointment Of Its Inaugural Advisory Members

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATW Health Solutions (ATW) is pleased to announce the launch of the ATW Strategic Advisory Board and the appointment of three inaugural members: Corwin Harper, Dr. Teresa Titus-Howard, and Dr. Collin Stultz.

Over the past year, ATW has strategically invested in strengthening its executive team and expanding its health solutions, earning national recognition for elevating healthcare delivery systems from standard to best-in-class. The company also bolstered its infrastructure, reinforcing its position as an industry leader and an employer of choice.

Corwin N. Harper, MHA, FACHE, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner LSU Health System (OLHS), where he provides strategic leadership in collaboration with executive physicians and the OLHS executive team. He oversees the entire healthcare delivery system, including hospitals, primary care centers, urgent care facilities, as well as ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers.

Teresa Titus-Howard, PhD, MHA, MSW, CCM, serves as the President and CEO of The Coordinating Center, a nonprofit organization. Recognized as one of Maryland's Most Admired CEOs by The Daily Record in 2022, Dr. Titus-Howard brings over 30 years of diverse experience in clinical practice, leadership, and healthcare management. Her expertise spans healthcare policy, performance measurement, provider and payer organizations, public-private partnerships, and person-centered care.

Collin M. Stultz M.D., Ph.D. is a biomolecular engineer, physician-scientist, and academic affiliated with both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Massachusetts General Hospital. He holds the Nina T. and Robert H. Rubin Professorship in Medical Engineering and Science at MIT, is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and serves as a faculty member in the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology.

"We are excited to welcome these distinguished individuals to our Advisory Board," stated Founder and CEO Dr. Knitasha V. Washington, DHA, MHA, FACHE. "Their outstanding achievements, in-depth expertise, and relevant experience will be instrumental in helping us meet the goals outlined in our new strategic plan and in driving growth for both the organization and the industry at large."

About ATW Health Solutions

ATW Health Solutions (ATW) is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery systems by focusing on engagement and equity. ATW's innovative approach integrates best practices to ensure safe, high-quality care, leading to better outcomes, lower costs, and greater trust for all individuals. Since its founding, ATW has collaborated with governments, agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners to provide products and services that are Raising Healthcare's Standard™. Discover more at www.atwhealth.com.

